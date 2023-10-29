Save Your Soles – Coronado Teen Collects Used Shoes for Third Year, Hopes to Surpass 700

A Coronado teen is once again collecting used shoes to distribute to those in need. This is the third year that Owen Arnaudy, a junior at St. Augustine High School and a cross country and track runner, is holding his shoe drive – Save Your Soles.

Owen is grateful for the support of the Coronado community during his shoe drives the past two years. This fall he is hoping to surpass last year’s 700 shoes. All shoe types are accepted. The 700 shoes in 2022 were distributed to One World Running (athletic shoes), an orphanage in Tijuana and the Monarch School (children’s shoes), a women’s shelter and a return to work program (dress shoes), and the San Diego homeless (everyday shoes and flip flops).

Owen shares, “Kids especially grow so quickly and grow out of shoes when the shoes are still in good condition. Running shoes are very expensive also. I hope to give these shoes a second life.”

Shoes can be dropped off at 920 Balboa Ave or Sweat Circuit Coronado (1007 Isabella Ave), and will be accepted until the end of Thanksgiving weekend.

Owen thanks you for your support!

