Laura Wilkinson Sinton and Her Substantial Contributions to Coronado

A paid political endorsement letter from Paloma Aguirre, Mayor of Imperial Beach

Last April, I arranged and led a bi-partisan delegation to Washington D.C.to lobby for additional funds for emergency repairs for the IBWC’s wastewater treatment plant which has closed beaches in both of our cities and caused great harm to our economic and public health. I invited Laura Wilkinson Sinton as a leader in our coalition of over 52 South Bay non-profits, most of whom had signed on to the emergency funding request, including the YMCA of San Diego County, Surfrider and several dozen others who have been negatively impacted by this sewage crisis.

Laura, as one of the founders and leaders of that non-profit coalition, brought substantial lobbying expertise and the aforementioned coalition’s policy paper as documentation that our bi-partisan group used as education and background for each of the several Congressional offices we visited that full week. Those leave-behind policy papers were invaluable to our success in securing $156 million in additional funds to get the project started. I am incredibly grateful to all who attended and helped us advocate for this funding, including Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, who knows Laura well, Coronado Councilmember John Duncan, and Marvel Harrison, an Imperial Beach community leader and activist.

The success of that trip could not have been achieved without Laura Wilkinson Sinton and her contributions. Her advocacy demonstrated her dedication to her Coronado community. Her relationships with elected leaders throughout the South Bay are solid and established with a mutual respect and common cause. She is considered a community leader for Coronado across the bridge and throughout the South Bay. She works closely with Chula Vista and National City elected officials on issues concerning our region which affect Coronado, is well known, and has established relationships with them on advocacy to make our region better.

When someone works that hard without being given credit because she doesn’t blow her own horn, that shows a kind of character and integrity that’s rare in public service and rarer in politics. I am endorsing her candidacy for that reason, and support her campaign. I have full confidence that with her leadership skills and demonstrated commitment to fixing this crisis, she will be an outstanding council member for the city of Coronado and a strong ally to Imperial Beach in this fight.

Paloma Aguirre,

Mayor of Imperial Beach

A paid political endorsement letter





