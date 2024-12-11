Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Business Briefs: Shore Duty Closes, Buy $100, get $20 at Bluewater Boathouse

Less than 1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Shore Duty closes

One of Coronado’s newest restaurants has closed its doors. Its final day of business was Dec. 1, just four months after its Aug. 1 opening date. Its owners declined to comment.

“The sun has set on Shore Duty,” a message posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Dec. 1 reads. “With heavy hearts, we’ve made the the tough decision to close our doors, and today is our final day of operation. We’re so grateful for our incredible supporters and community – you’ve made this journey unforgettable.”

People flocked to the comments, saying how much they enjoyed their experience at Shore Duty.

Buy $100 in gift cards, get $20 at Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill

Through Dec. 31, customers purchasing $100 or more in gift cards will receive an addition $20 gift card to be used at any of Bluewater Boathouse’s eight locations. Customers must purchase gift cards in person to receive the promotion.

Send business news to [email protected]



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

