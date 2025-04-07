Monday, April 7, 2025
Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Susan Shine

1 min.
City of Coronado


 

The City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services department employs between 125 and 150 part time staff. With five divisions in the department, these staff handle a wide range of responsibilities. Each month, our department recognizes a part time staff member who is a valuable and respected member of the team. This month, we recognize Susan Shine, a Recreation Specialist, at the John D. Spreckels Center.

Susan began her service with the City in November 2021. Most of her career was in the hospitality industry with the Marriott corporation as a Banquet Manager and Supervisor. Following that experience, stepping into a lead role at the Spreckels Center front desk came naturally. Susan welcomes guests daily, registering them for programs, answering questions, and providing an introduction to our beautiful facility. As a third generation Coronadan and self-proclaimed “Navy brat,” Susan has always loved Coronado and thought it would be fun to work for the City. She says that working at the John D. Spreckels Center is a “perfect fit.”

In addition to her front desk duties, Susan plans center programs including the popular Armchair Travel series with volunteer guest speakers sharing their recent travels. She also organizes day trips to various locations in the region including a visit to Julian, a tour of Petco Park, and the San Diego Botanical Garden. Spreckels staff also handle the daily set up and take down of tables and chairs for center programs. With over 100 guests visiting daily, Susan balances these responsibilities as a seasoned veteran. Staff are grateful for her long tenure providing dedicated and thorough customer service in all her responsibilities.

When asked what she likes about her job, Susan replied “I love the people I work with, and I particularly like seeing the senior community coming together in one place to interact and have fun.” An example of Susan’s strength in hospitality service is that customers know Susan by name and share a warm rapport when interacting. This is the kind of extra special touch that Susan provides, and the city is fortunate to have her on the team. She is truly a valuable Face of Recreation.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

