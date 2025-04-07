Spring Tea Party Set for May 9 at Spreckels Center – Advance Registration by May 1

The John D. Spreckels Center is inviting the community to celebrate the season in style at its upcoming Spring Tea Party, happening Friday, May 9 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Guests will enjoy an authentic tea experience featuring elegant table settings with fine bone china and silverware. The afternoon will include a selection of finger sandwiches, pastries, freshly baked scones, dessert, and two fragrant teas.

The event offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for sharing with a friend or meeting someone new. Tickets are $30 for residents and $35 for nonresidents.

Advance registration is required by May 1. Sign up online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St. for more information.





