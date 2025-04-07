Monday, April 7, 2025
Community News

Spring Tea Party Set for May 9 at Spreckels Center – Advance Registration by May 1

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
(The Coronado Times)

The John D. Spreckels Center is inviting the community to celebrate the season in style at its upcoming Spring Tea Party, happening Friday, May 9 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Guests will enjoy an authentic tea experience featuring elegant table settings with fine bone china and silverware. The afternoon will include a selection of finger sandwiches, pastries, freshly baked scones, dessert, and two fragrant teas.

The event offers a warm and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for sharing with a friend or meeting someone new. Tickets are $30 for residents and $35 for nonresidents.

Advance registration is required by May 1. Sign up online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St. for more information.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Uniting for a Cause: Coronado Auxiliary’s Commitment to Rady Children’s Hospital

Community News

Friends of the Library, a Pillar of Community

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Mar. 27-Apr. 2, 2025

Community News

Easter Cross Witness

Community News

Spring into Fun! New Session of Classes Starts April 22, for Ages 3 through Adult

Community News

A Celebration of Coronado’s Architectural Gems: The 2025 GEM Awards Shine

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Hollywood is Coming to San Diego

Community News

Explore Coronado’s Remarkable Trees on a Guided Walking Tour

Community News

Explore Language Classes at the John D. Spreckels Center

Community News

City of Coronado is Hiring for Day Camp Staff for Summer 2025

Community News

Junior Lifeguard Program for 2025

Community News

Minions Musical Theater Program for Children Begins March 26

More Local News

Uniting for a Cause: Coronado Auxiliary’s Commitment to Rady Children’s Hospital

Community News

Coronado Girls 4×100 Relay Team Sets School Record at UC Track Invite

Sports

Friends of the Library, a Pillar of Community

Community News

Habanero’s Will Bring New Mexican Food Options to Coronado

Business

Plaque Honoring Coronado Advocates of Vietnam POWs Moves Forward

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Susan Shine