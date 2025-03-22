Saturday, March 22, 2025

Coronado Bridge Recommended for Safety Evaluation

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

The San Diego-Coronado Bridge is one of 68 across the nation that was recommended to be assessed for collapse risk if it were to be struck by a vessel.

The National Transportation Safety Board recommended the assessments as a part of its ongoing investigation into the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore nearly a year ago.

This does not mean that the Coronado Bridge is an active collapse risk: Rather, it made the list because it was built prior to guidance established by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

Baltimore’s Key Bridge was almost 30 times above the acceptable risk threshold for critical or essential bridges established by AASHTO when it was struck by a containership on March 26, 2024 and subsequently collapsed.

Now, the NTSB is recommending that 68 bridges that were built prior to AASHTO guidance be assessed for potential vulnerability.

In 1991, AASHTO developed a vulnerability assessment calculation for all new bridges on the National Highway System. Construction of the Coronado Bridge began in 1967 and concluded in 1969. It is owned by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

The vulnerability assessment was the result of the NTSB’s investigation of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge collapse in Florida. Since 1994, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has required new bridges be designed to mitigate collapse risk in the event of a vessel collision.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

News

News Briefs: ‘Daylighting’ Parking Enforcement, Tricare Patient Portal Swap

City of Coronado

Free Summer Shuttle Will Ride Again as City Seeks to Reinstate Island Express

Education

District Approves Salary Increase for Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent; CUSD on Track for Basic Aid

Education

CUSD Adopts New School Calendar; First Day of School to Be Monday, August 18

Business

The Coronado Job Fair Returns – Part-time, Full-time, Flexible Schedules

Sports

Islander Track at the Don Jones Bronco Invite

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Coronado Declares Emergency in Sewage Crisis

News

Leaders Investigating Latest Flow of Wastewater, Stormwater into US from Tijuana

City of Coronado

Coronado Will Consider Turf Reduction at Golf Course to Reduce Water Use

News

Rep. Peters Introduces Bill Allowing IBWC to Accept Funding from Outside Entities

City of Coronado

Coronado Passes Single-Use Plastic, Polystyrene Restrictions

Military

DOD Report Recommends Relocating SEALs Training When Water is Contaminated

More Local News

Free Summer Shuttle Will Ride Again as City Seeks to Reinstate Island Express

City of Coronado

District Approves Salary Increase for Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent; CUSD on Track for Basic Aid

Education

CUSD Adopts New School Calendar; First Day of School to Be Monday, August 18

Education

The Coronado Job Fair Returns – Part-time, Full-time, Flexible Schedules

Business

Islander Track at the Don Jones Bronco Invite

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Evading Police, Indecent Exposure