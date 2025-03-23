Monday, March 24, 2025
New Beginnings: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for The Bower and Dive

The second chapter began on March 21 with the grand opening and ribbon cutting for The Bower, whose first chapter was in 1956 as Villa Capri. The name The Bower, which means shade tree in Japanese, pays homage, along with the restorative and serene wabi-sabi interior design, to the history of the site, which was the former Japanese tea garden of the neighboring John D. Spreckels mansion, now part of the Glorietta Bay Inn.

A patio brimming with guests celebrated as city council members Carrie Downey, Amy Steward, and Mark Fleming were on hand as Mayor John Duncan officially cut the ribbon. Saj Hansji, founder and president of J Street Hospitality, attended with his wife and children and shared that their company took no shortcuts on this project and thanked those responsible for its execution. Mayor Duncan noted that the city was pleased to have this project completed.

Guests enjoyed mingling with sips and nibbles in the lobby and were then shown around the 39-room hotel, culminating in viewing Dive, the new 800-square-foot rooftop restaurant, which can seat 65 guests with a combination of bar, table, and lounge seating.  Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for locals, tourists, and hotel guests, Dive is open Sunday through Thursday, 7 am to 11 pm, and Friday through Saturday, 7 am to midnight.

The Dive menu hints at elegance with a bit of playfulness like the Gold+Black crispy chicken nuggets, topped with crème fraiche and a dollop of black caviar. Beverage director Jackie Rixe has curated a cocktail menu which taps into the Japanese wabi-sabi influence, as well as the Hollywood heyday of the former hotel, like The Glamour Splash, with aperitivo, Chareau aloe liqueur, guava, and prosecco, served in custom glasses with the iconic diving logo. To see the full menu and make reservations, visit divecoronado.com.

Director of Sales Nick Durslag mentioned that the hotel has been booked since its soft opening on March 14, with several full hotel buyouts. Both he and General Manager Sean Murphy emphasized The Bower’s focus on guest experiences with personalization as a key differentiation.

General Manager Sean Murphy and Director of Sales Nick Durslag take a moment to pose by The Bower Moke.

“The Bower is the only wellness hotel without a spa,” said Durslag. “This property promotes mental clarity, physical movement, nature, and nourishment. The focus is on everyday wellness and balance, rather than luxury spa treatments.” Some elements include sunrise yoga, guided meditation, in-room wellness kits with sleep masks, essential oils, herbal teas, and stretching bands, and local customized wellness experiences. Murphy notes that they are striving for a balance of approachability and sophistication.

The Bower offers valet parking.

Designed by SFA Design and architecture firm Delawie, The Bower Coronado is managed by Azul Hospitality. The Bower Coronado represents the culmination of an eight-year journey by J Street Hospitality, a San Diego-based real estate development firm deeply rooted in the community, to create a property that honors Coronado’s past, while embracing its future. For more information, visit www.bowercoronado.com.



Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

