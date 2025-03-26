Coronado Job Fair Returns at Crucial Time

Inflation remains high, and many Coronado residents are looking for additional income to cope with rising costs. Seniors on fixed retirement incomes and single-income families are among the hardest hit. One potential solution is finding a convenient job close to home.

Discover Coronado is hosting its second, even larger, Coronado Job Fair on April 10 to connect local residents with great income opportunities on the island. Best of all, attendance is free.

In April 2024, over 200 Coronado residents discovered new careers at the inaugural Job Fair. This year’s event will feature even more local businesses looking to hire.

Each of the four large resorts on Coronado Island will be recruiting for a variety of positions, including some that require no prior experience in the hotel industry. Several businesses will be attending the Fair for the first time, bringing the total of participating employers to twelve.

Seniors, retirees, adults, and students over 16 are encouraged to attend the Coronado Job Fair in the Winn Room (at Coronado’s Public Library) from 10 am to 2 pm on Thursday, April 10. Attendees should bring their resumes and a camera phone for QR codes used in the application process. For more details, click on DiscoverCoronado.com/Coronado-Job-Fair.





