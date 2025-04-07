Monday, April 7, 2025
Witness History in the Making: Navy SEAL Museum San Diego Update at Coronado Historical Association

Coronado Historical Association
Experience a Sneak Peek into the Future of Naval Special Warfare History

Imagine witnessing a SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV) being delicately hoisted by a crane, seemingly gliding through the air, and being inserted into a second-story window. This captivating spectacle isn’t a movie scene; it’s a glimpse into the groundbreaking exhibits awaiting visitors at the Navy SEAL Museum San Diego (NSMSD), set to open its doors in this summer.

Before this landmark museum welcomes the world, the Coronado Historical Association invites you to an exclusive update on its progress. On Thursday, April 17, 2025, join us as Brian “Beef” Drechsler, Captain, USN (Retired) and Executive Director of NSMSD, provides an in-depth “sitrep” on this extraordinary project.

Drechsler will unveil the unique attributes of the NSMSD, showcasing how the museum will bring the history of Naval Special Warfare to life. This includes immersive exhibits featuring educational displays, docent-led storytelling, and sensory interactive experiences. Visitors can also expect to experience the high-stakes world of SEAL operations through a cutting-edge virtual reality module, from mission planning to extraction. The museum will also pay homage to the Frogmen, from the Underwater Demolition Teams (UDTs) of World War II to the modern-day SEALs and Special Warfare Combat Crewmen (SWCCs).

For over 60 years, Coronado has been the heart of SEAL training and operational readiness. The beaches and facilities of Naval Amphibious Base Coronado have forged generations of elite warriors, and the NSMSD will honor this profound connection, solidifying Coronado’s place in the history of Naval Special Warfare.

However, the NSMSD is more than just a historical repository. It is committed to being a vital community partner, supporting active-duty personnel, veterans, and their families. The museum will also foster partnerships with local organizations, promoting leadership, resilience, and teamwork.

A key mission of the museum is to inspire future generations. It aims to instill values of perseverance, courage, adaptability, and teamwork in visitors of all ages. It will be a destination where families and students can learn from the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people.

The lecture will be held at the Coronado Historical Association on Thursday, April 17, 2025, with Brian “Beef” Drechsler, Captain, USN (Retired) and Executive Director of NSMSD, as the speaker. Tickets are available for members ($15 each) and non-members ($20 each). Capacity is limited, and reservations are required; no walk-ins will be admitted. To register, follow the link on the Coronado Historical Association website. For questions, email [email protected] or call 619-435-7242.

Brian “Beef” Drechsler, a 1998 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, retired after 25 years of distinguished service as a SEAL Officer. He commanded SEAL Team FIVE and the Naval Special Warfare Center, and his leadership has been recognized with the Navy’s Stockdale Leadership Award.



