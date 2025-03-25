Tuesday, March 25, 2025
BusinessSponsored

Lisa’s Boutique: Three Generations and a Rebrand

2 min.
Coronado Ferry Landing
Coronado Ferry Landing

You’ll find the most stylish and comfortable shoes at Lisa’s Boutique at the Coronado Ferry Landing. The boutique has undergone an expansion, a rebrand, and a change of ownership since it opened at The Ferry Landing decades ago.

“We are one of the original stores at the ferry landing. My mom, Carol Laulom, owned The French Room and retired about 10 years ago. I took over for Carol when she retired,” explains Lisa Laulom. “The French Room, our original shop, originated over 20 years ago and started in Las Vegas at the Caesars Palace. That was my grandmother, Rachelle Addi, so it’s been three generations.”

The French Room and Lisa’s Boutique at the Coronado Ferry Landing, March 25, 2025. (The Coronado Times)

Much has changed in the multigenerational business over the years. “We’re now rebranded into Lisa’s Boutique, but we’ve kept two signs out in the front, one for The French Room, which was our original store from 20 years back. We are two stores merged into one spot.” Lisa consolidated The French Room and Lisa’s Boutique during the pandemic: Coronado Ferry Landing Getting Back to Business.

What You’ll Find at Lisa’s Boutique

Lisa is very proud of what the shop has to offer. She shares, “We specialize in footwear; that is our niche. We prioritize comfort and fashion in all-in-ones. That’s what keeps our regulars coming in frequently.” Located in Coronado, the natural focus is on sandals. “We sell all year round and have an extensive line of sandals. It’s really the comfort and the style, but they really look like handmade pieces of art – they’re colorful!”

Lisa enjoys the patrons who visit her at the shop. “The clientele is amazing! People come from all over the country to see us. The people you meet here are unique and nice. They love being in the store, they come see us annually. They tell us, ‘I come here to your store every year when I’m in town; I always visit your store.’ I hear that every week at least. I’d say the people are the best part of the business.”

While Lisa loves hearing stories from tourists, Lisa’s Boutique also offers a local discount on select items. Be sure to ask about it!

Giving Back

“We contribute to a lot of local charities and events at schools through the Coronado Schools Foundation. We’ll usually donate an item, and they’ll feature it at their event.” A new organization that Lisa’s Boutique has supported is Cancer Cartel. On October 5, 2024, many Ferry Landing businesses participated in Shop for a Cause: Coronado Businesses will Give to Cancer Patients.

Find Lisa’s Boutique along with many other businesses at the Coronado Ferry Landing. Come and dine, shop, play, and spend a day at the bay!

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Ferry Landing
Coronado Ferry Landing

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

New Beginnings: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for The Bower and Dive

Business

The Coronado Job Fair Returns – Part-time, Full-time, Flexible Schedules

Business

Flagg Coastal Homes Wins Best of Houzz Awards Again in 2025

Community

Why Do So Many Coronado Locals Feel Stressed—and How Can You Fix It?

Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Pairs Beer-Battered Fish & Chips with a Pint on St. Patrick’s Day 2025

Business

Walk and Eat Your Way to Coronado’s Inside Scoop with SoCal Food Tours

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Shop the Holidays at the Ferry Landing

Dining

Welcoming Cocina 35 to the Ferry Landing

Business

Get a Taste of vomFASS at the Ferry Landing

Business

CCC at The Ferry Landing – Don’t Let the Cart Fool You, It’s More Than Just Coffee

Business

SUP and Saddle Rebrands at The Ferry Landing

Entertainment

CIFF Family Movie Night: “Top Gun: Maverick” – June 28

More Local News

Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines Steps for Behavior Interventions

Education

New Beginnings: Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for The Bower and Dive

Business

Coronado Bridge Recommended for Safety Evaluation

News

Free Summer Shuttle Will Ride Again as City Seeks to Reinstate Island Express

City of Coronado

District Approves Salary Increase for Superintendent, Deputy Superintendent; CUSD on Track for Basic Aid

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Mar. 13-19, 2025