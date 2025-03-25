Lisa’s Boutique: Three Generations and a Rebrand

You’ll find the most stylish and comfortable shoes at Lisa’s Boutique at the Coronado Ferry Landing. The boutique has undergone an expansion, a rebrand, and a change of ownership since it opened at The Ferry Landing decades ago.

“We are one of the original stores at the ferry landing. My mom, Carol Laulom, owned The French Room and retired about 10 years ago. I took over for Carol when she retired,” explains Lisa Laulom. “The French Room, our original shop, originated over 20 years ago and started in Las Vegas at the Caesars Palace. That was my grandmother, Rachelle Addi, so it’s been three generations.”

Much has changed in the multigenerational business over the years. “We’re now rebranded into Lisa’s Boutique, but we’ve kept two signs out in the front, one for The French Room, which was our original store from 20 years back. We are two stores merged into one spot.” Lisa consolidated The French Room and Lisa’s Boutique during the pandemic: Coronado Ferry Landing Getting Back to Business.

What You’ll Find at Lisa’s Boutique

Lisa is very proud of what the shop has to offer. She shares, “We specialize in footwear; that is our niche. We prioritize comfort and fashion in all-in-ones. That’s what keeps our regulars coming in frequently.” Located in Coronado, the natural focus is on sandals. “We sell all year round and have an extensive line of sandals. It’s really the comfort and the style, but they really look like handmade pieces of art – they’re colorful!”

Lisa enjoys the patrons who visit her at the shop. “The clientele is amazing! People come from all over the country to see us. The people you meet here are unique and nice. They love being in the store, they come see us annually. They tell us, ‘I come here to your store every year when I’m in town; I always visit your store.’ I hear that every week at least. I’d say the people are the best part of the business.”

While Lisa loves hearing stories from tourists, Lisa’s Boutique also offers a local discount on select items. Be sure to ask about it!

Giving Back

“We contribute to a lot of local charities and events at schools through the Coronado Schools Foundation. We’ll usually donate an item, and they’ll feature it at their event.” A new organization that Lisa’s Boutique has supported is Cancer Cartel. On October 5, 2024, many Ferry Landing businesses participated in Shop for a Cause: Coronado Businesses will Give to Cancer Patients.

Find Lisa’s Boutique along with many other businesses at the Coronado Ferry Landing. Come and dine, shop, play, and spend a day at the bay!





