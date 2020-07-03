Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Friday, July 3, 2020

Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Business

Coronado Ferry Landing Getting Back to Business

By Jennifer Velez

The Ferry Landing offers amazing bay views.

With its combination of shops and restaurants, the Coronado Ferry Landing was one of the places in town that didn’t entirely shut down during the COVID-19 crisis. “We never fully closed the center, but only a handful of places were open with limited operations,” says Property Manager Christian Herrera. Of the 12 eateries – Coronado Coffee Company, Village Pizzeria, Lil’ Piggy’s, Spiro’s Greek Café, Costa Azul, Coronado Coffee Company, Peohe’s, Il Fornaio, Cold Stone Creamery, Coronado Cupcakery, Crown Town Deli, Raspado King, and Burger King – most offered take-out food and delivery options during the shutdown. All are now open to welcome patrons back with state and county precautions and additional outdoor dining.

- Advertisement -

Several business owners were complimentary on how the landlord handled the crisis. “We forgave April rent for all our tenants and then deferred the next two rent payments to help our businesses continue,” points out Herrera. Port Commissioner Garry Bonelli said that payment for those rents will be delayed until October 2021, to give the businesses time to get back on their feet. This has definitely been a challenging time for the Ferry Landing, and Herrera, a CHS graduate, points out that they are working to follow all state and government guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations and signage have been added, masks are encouraged for everyone, and additional cleaning crews frequently sanitize the tables, chairs, restrooms, and couches. “We are taking this matter very seriously and are also working with MainStreet on ways to help customers stay safe and maintain social distancing,” he comments.

Bustling once again, The Ferry Landing has resumed its weekend concerts on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 5 pm, which run through Labor Day, and on Sundays all year. The concert schedule is available on their website www.coronadoferrylanding.com. Special events will be limited, but they are in the process of working with Beer by the Bay organizers and Coronado Flower Lady Shanel Albert to see about the feasibility of hosting the Pumpkin Patch and Christmas Tree Farm later this year. The weekly Farmers’ Market never missed a Tuesday during the crisis, and was a great resource for residents to access fresh fruits, honey, microgreens, eggs, flowers, vegetables, and cheese. The popular event is held Tuesdays from 2:30 to 6 pm at the compass in the middle of the center.

The ferry service to the Broadway Pier and the Convention Center had limited schedules during the stay-at-home orders but have now resumed their full schedules. “We are surprised at how quickly the center is coming back, with people enjoying the beach and grassy areas and boating. Sales are up, but not as good as last year,” says Herrera.

- Advertisement -

Port Commissioner Bonelli says he is hopeful for the future of the Ferry Landing with the combination of the location and the tenants contributing to its success. He highlighted the difference in gross sales for the center from last year:

  • March 2019 was $1.5 million,
  • March 2020 was $705,000;
  • April 2019 was $1.6 million,
  • April 2020 was $268,000;
  • May 2019 was $1.4 million,
  • May 2020 was $820,000.

Visitors will see changes as they return to the Ferry Landing, like the consolidation of The French Room and Lisa’s boutique with the same owner. Another women’s clothing store is Miss Match, which only had online sales during the shutdown, but is now back open and fully stocked with the latest fashions. In the former French Room location is the newly opened Vitaltea, which is a health and wellness boutique, featuring a skin care line with plant-based stem cells, lifestyle care products and treatments, organic honey, essential oils, candles, and more. Part of a world-wide franchise group, they are planning to offer a discount for Coronado residents.

- Advertisement -

Renting bikes and kayaks is popular once again at Bike and Kayak Tours and Holland’s Bikes and Beyond, and beach-themed merchandise and gifts are on full display at SD Trading Co., La Camisa T-shirts, and Casa de Surf. The House of Soles & Shades, which had a closing sign on the door has reopened and will remain until the end of their lease.

The Art for Wildlife Galleries, which is the only original tenant, will be closing at the end of July, when the owner retires. The gallery will be hosting a closing sale from July 10 through 12.  In its place, local owners Colleen and Jay Cavalieri will open VomFASS Coronado Tasting Room, featuring specialty olive oils, vinegars, wines, beers, and spirits all with personalized tags. The military brought them here 22 years ago and they have mostly called Coronado home since. They recently closed their Hillcrest store and are thrilled to have finally found this location. With the vibe of a European tasting room, they plan to create a wine bar and are exploring ways to continue their variety of tastings and winemakers’ events, whiskey workshops and many others, with the new safety precautions in place. A discount for locals is also planned. To check them out, before their anticipated late September opening, go to www.coronadotastingroom.com.

With regards to future expansion plans of the Ferry Landing, Commissioner Bonelli assured residents that, “We have a track record of seeking input and adjusting as we did last year when the proposed master plan included a hotel and we have now taken that off the table.” He highlighted that the Ferry Landing is divided into two leases and they are hoping to combine that into one, and they expect to get an updated proposal within 12 to 18 months. “At that point, we will once again seek public input, make needed changes and then move forward with future plans to ensure an amazing venue for residents, visitors and businesses,” he concluded. To keep up to date on the Coronado Ferry Landing, check out www.coronadoferrylanding.com.

Holland’s Bikes and Beyond Quadricycle selection at the Ferry Landing

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Nicky Rottens Reopening: New Look, Even Better Burgers

Nicky Rottens has become a staple in the Coronado community for the past nine years. From obtaining a license that allows for all ages...
Read more
Business

Village Theatre, It’s Still Intermission

Village Theatre shut its doors in mid March and still does not have a reopening date. Lance Alspaugh of Vintage Theatres laughs, "I wish...
Read more
Business

New Era Window Cleaning (Video)

"Helping Friends See A Brighter World" With decades of experience, New Era Window Cleaning provide clients with high quality detailed window cleaning. Services are offered...
Read more
Business

San Diego Restaurants to Close Nightly at 10pm Beginning July 1

San Diego restaurants must close nightly at 10 pm starting Wednesday, July 1 until further notice, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced...
Read more
Business

Bars, Breweries, Wineries to Close Again in San Diego County

San Diego region bars, wineries and breweries without a license to serve food will need to close to prevent community outbreaks of COVID-19 and...
Read more
Business

Blue Jeans and Bikinis Reopens with Revamped Style

Blue Jeans and Bikinis has been part of the Coronado community since 2010. The store moved from Adella Avenue to its current location at...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Parking, Camps, Pool & More Openings Confirmed at Special City Council Meeting

Coronado City Council held a brief but important special meeting on Tuesday afternoon, June 9, where the council unanimously voted to remove all parking...
Read more
Business

Bargains Abound at New Sand, Beach and Bikini Boutique

Every day is a new shopping adventure, with many rooms to explore, at the newly opened Sand, Beach and Bikini boutique. Owner Sandy Johnson...
Read more
Dining

Coronado Enjoys a Good Meal Out, Thankful for So Many Options

I’m not sure any of us truly understood how much we liked dining in restaurants until we were quarantined with stay at home orders...
Read more
City of Coronado

Dog Beach, Sunset Park and Cays Tennis Courts Approved to Open at Council Meeting

City Manager Blair King had lots of positive community updates to share in his opening report. Dog lovers will be ecstatic to learn that...
Read more
Business

Clayton’s is Back and Ready to Expand – Will Takeover H&R Block Space

There’s good news on the horizon for everyone with a sweet tooth who enjoys home baked pastries and treats. Clayton’s Bakery & Bistro is...
Read more
People

Coronado Rocks – Rock Painting, Hiding & Searching Provides Creative Outlet

“Today is going to rock!” is the perfect uplifting mantra for these quarantined times. It also aptly describes the life of Joe Kane, nicknamed...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Chief Kaye’s Compassion and Kind Actions Stand Out

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonWe never know when a dire emergency will strike our lives. When such a crisis confronted Coronado visitors Mike and Jan...
Read more

Congratulations Coronado High School Class of 2020

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaOne should not be surprised that the San Diego County Health Department issued a cease and desist order in regard...
Read more

Acting on Our Principles

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim DeBelloWhile the soaring SpaceX launch this weekend lifted our spirits and re-ignited our faith to achieve greatness, we are brought back...
Read more

I See Your Colors

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Rebekah KobsAs the world is aching right now I know each family is trying to process things in their own way. For...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Marvin Heinze Encourages Us to “Mask Up Coronado”

Coronado City Council member Marvin Heinze speaks about the very contagious coronavirus and how covering our face is one way we can help protect...
Read more
People

Undercover Philanthropist Donna Salof Awarded Key to the City at Feast and Fareway

It’s not every day that you’re given a key to the city by the Mayor of Coronado. Just ask Donna Salof, who turned 70...
Read more
People

Sandcastle Man Shares a Message in His Art

The famous Sandcastle Man of Coronado Beach is using his art to ask people to wear masks, socially distance, and be aware that we...
Read more
Business

Nicky Rottens Reopening: New Look, Even Better Burgers

Nicky Rottens has become a staple in the Coronado community for the past nine years. From obtaining a license that allows for all ages...
Read more
Community News

Silver Strand State Beach Parking Lots to be Closed July 3-5

The City of Coronado confirmed that parking lots at Silver Strand State Beach will be closed from July 3-5.  The Silver Strand State Beach...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.