Friday, June 26, 2020

Art for Wildlife Galleries Announces Closing / Downsizing Sale July 10-12

By Coronado Times

Art for Wildlife Galleries at Coronado Ferry Landing (1201 1st St #101)

After more than 26 years in business, Art for Wildlife Galleries at the Coronado Ferry Landing will be closing and re-organizing.  To further that effort, there will be a “Store Closing/Downsizing Sale” on July 10 and running through July 12, from 12pm to 5pm.

“Starfish Cluster” 10″ tall, glass by Gibbons.

All items in the gallery will be seriously discounted, including the iconic Glass Jellyfish of Richard Satava, which has never been on any type of sale.  There will be special prices on everything in the gallery.  

“Moon Seacape Jellyfish” 6.5″ tall, glass by Satava.

The main gallery opened in May 1994, in a kinder, gentler time, and before the Internet existed.  For the 10 years ending in 2013, there was a second location in the lobby of the Loews Coronado Bay Resort.  Both galleries were open 364 days a year and were enjoyed by visitors from all over the world.  

“Hotel Del–Coronado” 18″ wide, mosaic glass by B. Smith.

“Beachcomber” 36″ tall, canvas by Kromschroeder.

Prior to the pandemic, plans were made to downsize at the end of the summer.  The current situation just made closing a longer, more orderly process, and made it feel more natural and right to close on July 31st.  The gallery will close, and prepare to re-open in January with a smaller, more internet focused location here in Coronado.  That specific announcement will be forthcoming.

The gallery has specialized in Environmental Art, and does so across all mediums of expression: oil, acrylic, bronze, artglass, wood and steel wall sculpture.

For more information and current inventory:  www.artforwildlife.com 

Art for Wildlife Galleries
1201 First Street Suite 101
Coronado, CA 92118
(619) 435-4342

 

