Bridgeworthy: City Lights – An Urban Sensory Experience

City Lights allows guests to be immersed in celebrating the city’s urban heart through lights, sounds, and innovation. Photo credit: City Lights

Less than ten minutes away, the one-of-a-kind City Lights: An Immersive Journey Through Light & Sound is a unique way to partake in an urban sensory experience this holiday season. The brainchild of Visual Artist Ben Guerrette and Quartyard Managing Partner Justin Navalle, this illuminating art installation was created by a collaboration of artists and musicians to push boundaries. After they connected at an art show in Barrio Logan, the idea was born and City Lights is now a reality, through January 19, 2025 at Quartyard, 1301 Market Street, San Diego.

Expect to be immersed in a self-paced, interactive adventure through six unique zones.  Guests entering the first portal can get lost in the laser lights and enjoy swinging or simply sitting on a bench. The second area showcases a large cage of lights which changes colors and can be viewed from all angles. My husband and I enjoyed a preview last week and don’t want to give too much away, because you really need to enjoy the experience for yourself. Some hints along the way though include stepping into a triangle, a bus stop, a phone booth, reactive video, projection mapping – all inspired by the various aspects of city life. Throughout the exhibit there are the bustling and serene sounds of the city, both externally and through headphones.

Likening it to a six-course dinner, the duo highlight that “the appetizer gets your taste buds going with ambient light. You enjoy the flavor and texture of each course and end with a speakeasy intimate bar atmosphere. Prepare to be wowed!”

The bar features moving sculptures and innovative libations and small bites.

Culminating in an elevated bar, guests can savor winter-themed drinks and tempting tapas from El Comal. We enjoyed the Oaxacan Tamal, filled with cheese and peppers, steamed in a banana leaf, then topped with an authentic green mole. Other tasty options include Adobada Chicken Skewers, Esquite, Blue Corn Ceviche Tostadas, along with other selections including a Bunuelo and ice cream for a sweet delicacy.

Photo credit: Erica Joan

Drink highlights from the extensive bar menu include Spirit Forward drinks like Ol’ St. Nick, a cinnamon flavored old-fashioned with Maker’s Mark and Orange Bitters, and the Bulleit Bourbon based Blackberry Sage Smash; Sensory Experience Drinks like the Smoky Disco in a smoky cauldron, and Plantation Fire where rum and pumpkin spice are set ablaze; as well as the Cranberry Calypso Mule; and dessert drinks, like the Mistletoe Martini which take Ketel One Vodka and cranberries to a whole new level; along with a variety of hot beverages and mocktails.

City Lights is the brainchild of Visual Artist Ben Guerrette and Quartyard Managing Partner Justin Navalle. Photo credit: Erica Joan

Guerrette has always loved art and notes that this is the largest scale LED light and sound event he has ever done. He is excited to debut this new art concept, created with a multidisciplinary team of artists, technologists, designers, and musicians, for the public to experience the rhythm of urban life in a whole new way.

A Coronado connection occurred when they built a prototype light sculpture in the bay and photographed it in the early morning hours, with the San Diego skyline in the background.

Quartyard is a year-round event venue and urban park constructed from repurposed shipping containers in the East Village. It has been transformed for City Lights, and tickets are $20 for adults, students are $10, and children under 5 are free. To enhance the experience, the number of tickets sold for each time slot is limited. A special 15 % discount is available for Coronado Times readers – click for tickets and details.

City Lights runs at Quartyard through January 19.



Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

