Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Reserve Your Tickets for Emerald Keepers’ Evening of Aloha

An Evening of Aloha

Emerald Keepers will be celebrating the ocean with a Hawaiian-themed evening during Earth Week. An Evening of Aloha will embrace the message malama i ke kai, a Hawaiian phrase meaning “care for the ocean.” The benefit will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, April 24 at the Coronado Community Center’s Nautilus Room.

"Mermaid of Coronado" by Tina Christiansen
“Mermaid of Coronado” by Tina Christiansen is among the auction items at An Evening of Aloha, a benefit for Emerald Keepers.

The event, Emerald Keepers’ first major fundraiser in three years, includes an art auction. Works from renowned artist and environmentalist Robert Wyland will be available as well as a range of talented local artists including Tina Christiansen, Teresa Espaniola, Ana Violeta Horta, Matt Swinden and more. (For a complete list, visit emeraldkeepers.org/eveningofaloha)

A special VIP sparkling wine reception will allow VIP guests an advance preview of the artwork.

Emerald Keepers will also be recognizing the 2025 Emerald Keeper of the Year. For the past six years, Emerald Keepers has been championing the protection of Coronado’s environment through educational programs and initiatives. Emerald Keepers is currently collaborating with the Coronado Unified School District to explore and implement solar energy initiatives in the district. Funds raised from this event will serve as seed money to support the goal of bringing solar power to the district, covering everything from feasibility studies to eventual installation. This initiative reflects the shared commitment of Emerald Keepers and CUSD to environmental stewardship. The money raised will lay the foundation for a long-term effort to evaluate opportunities and invest in solar energy infrastructure.

The evening’s food offerings include tray-passed appetizers and a zero-waste, island-inspired buffet and dessert. Drinks will be available at a hosted bar. Open Water is providing still and sparkling water in recyclable aluminum bottles. Entertainment includes Hawaiian dancers from the Mahana Dance Company and music by local artist Michael Gonzalez, known as Gonzo.

Join the Earth Week fun at Emerald Keepers’ Evening of Aloha, sponsored by EDCO. Additional sponsors include Orion Capital Management, Orca Maritime Inc., Ken Pecus Group, Suzanne Green CPA, Realtor Julia Elassaad, as well as Warren Gorowitz and Christoph Hilsche, and Julie and Robert Grazian.

Prices are $85 for an individual ticket and $110 for a VIP ticket, with additional options for a table of six or eight. Deadline for reservations is Saturday, April 19. Visit emeraldkeepers.org to RSVP.

Help Emerald Keepers continue to make an impact and celebrate sustainable practices to keep Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue.

 



