Candy, Coronado, and a 50-Year-Old Cold Case

4 min.
Jennifer Velez
Murder is a rare occurrence in the community of Coronado, and readers of “Murder of the Jujube Candy Heiress: A Coronado Cold Case” are sure to be intrigued by the cast of characters and circumstances surrounding the death of the candy heiress, Coronado Librarian, and WWII widow Ruth Quinn on March 16, 1975, in her small cottage at 511 Pomona Avenue.

“Murder of the Jujube Candy Heiress: A Coronado Cold Case” is a new book by Taylor Kiland that unravels details on this unsolved execution-style murder, and is set to debut on February 25. Kiland will be sharing insights on her extensive research and signing books in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library on March 13 at 5:30 pm. The event is hosted by the Coronado Historical Association and the Library.

Kiland credits island icon and former city council member Susan Keith, who remembers Ruth Quinn as a religious woman from her childhood, with telling her about the unsolved murder 20 years ago. She researched the case by interviewing friends of the victim and suspects, and reviewing court documents. The files gathered dust for 15 years, until she pulled them out of a drawer during the pandemic. The story was pitched to Arcadia Press and Kiland has spent the last four years refocusing her efforts to learn as many details as possible.

Chuck Quinn was Ruth Quinn’s son and the primary suspect in her murder. Photo courtesy of Taylor Kiland

Long-time residents may even remember the incident and the suspects. Ruth’s son Chuck Quinn was the primary suspect. A former Coronado lifeguard, he died last year at age 90. He was known around town to be a gigolo, athletic, and an alcoholic.

Henry Leyendecker, Ruth Quinn’s brother, had no alibi for the night of the murder. Photo courtesy of Taylor Kiland

Ruth’s brother Henry Leyendecker died in 1984 and had no alibi for the night of the murder. He and their mom had followed Ruth to Coronado and lived at The Del for 20 years. He was seen walking near the home by two boys, which was unusual since he usually drove his car “Lucinda” there to have dinner with her every night.

Alan Graham was known as the town grifter and another suspect in the murder. Photo courtesy of Taylor Kiland

The town grifter, Alan Graham, had been hired by Ruth as a carpenter, and she later discovered he stole some cameos from her. She testified in court, and he went to prison for a year. Graham was British and married Jim Morrison’s sister. He considered himself to be an authority on  Morrison, lead singer for The Doors. He died last year.

Ruth Quinn’s 1922 yearbook photo. Photo courtesy of Taylor Kiland

Although Ruth grew up on the Upper West side of Manhattan with nannies and chauffeurs, as the granddaughter of Jujubes and Jujyfruits creator Henry Heide, she only received securities and lived off her widow’s pension and librarian salary. A librarian in San Diego as well, she retired from the Coronado Public Library in 1959. She was also a devout member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Ruth Quinn’s grandfather Henry began his legacy by selling retro candy JujyFruits and JuJubes out of a horse and cart, and grew to build the Heide Candy Company. Photo courtesy of Taylor Kiland
Taylor Kiland playing soccer in Coronado in 1977. Photo courtesy of Taylor Kiland

Kiland’s grandparents moved to Coronado in the 1930s and she went to elementary and middle school there and then attended high school in Virginia, where she currently lives. She regularly visits her 87-year-old father Ing Kiland, a retired Navy captain, who still lives in Coronado. She is the third generation of her family to serve in the Navy and spent five years as a Naval public affairs officer.

She redirected her career to writing when a photographer friend asked her to collaborate on the Open Doors exhibit, which debuted at the Coronado Historical Association in 2004. Writing books on military history and ghostwriting other books, mostly on Vietnam era stories, is her focus. Her book “Unwavering” was published in 2023 and is the story of the women who continue to fight to this day to get the missing POWs remains returned, to ensure “no man is left behind.”

Author Taylor Kiland will present details on her latest book “Murder of the Jujube Candy Heiress ~ A Coronado Cold Case” on March 13. Photo courtesy of Taylor Kiland

Of her latest book, she shares, “I could make a case for each suspect in this unsolved murder;” but she leaves it up to the reader to form their own opinion. She recently learned that the police are reopening the case to test for DNA.

The book can be pre-ordered with a reserved seat for the March 13 event here. For more information on Taylor Kiland and her books, visit taylorkiland.com.

 



Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

