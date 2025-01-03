CCAT: It’s Never Too Early to be Prepared for an Emergency

Emergencies generally happen when you least expect them, and that is why it is crucial to take steps to learn what to do before a critical situation arises. Whether you need to know what to do in the case of an active shooter, how to stop bleeding, if CPR is needed, how to use an AED (Automated External Defibrillator), or other safety measures, Coronado has an incredible local Citizen Casualty Awareness Training (CCAT) class that will help prepare you, should an emergency arise.

The concept began when LuAnn Miller, a retired 20-year police detective, was president of the Coronado Rotary Club in 2022-23, and wondered about whether the community was prepared for an active shooter situation. She decided that offering a local emergency preparedness class would be beneficial to community residents. She got two Coronado Police Detectives and Fire Chief Jayson Summers to come to speak at the Rotary Club, and then over the course of six months, she worked with Coronado Rotary Club Healthcare Professionals, the Coronado Fire and Police Departments, Sharp Coronado Hospital, and the City of Coronado. The result was the CCAT Program, designed to equip participants with pertinent safety knowledge, to save lives if necessary. The program has had 400 participants, from the Rotary Club, local private schools, community banks, Boney’s Bayside Market, Coronado Yacht Club, to the Coronado Marriott Island Resort and the Glorietta Bay Inn, as well as other community members, go through the comprehensive program.

“The more people that have this knowledge the better,” says Miller, who works closely with Fire Chief Summers, who points out that this is an opportunity to enhance community safety with volunteer resources. In the class, participants are shown an active shooter scenario, and learn when to run, hide, and fight. Knowing your personal safety comes first, then helping others, when it’s clear to do so, is important to remember.

Recognizing the key steps to control bleeding is vital, when every second counts. Participants learn about tourniquet placement, time sensitivity, and three-sided occlusive dressings, to name just a few crucial points. I was fortunate enough to be able to attend the November training, and coincidentally the information I learned was put to good use when my daughter severely sliced her finger before Thanksgiving dinner. Having learned how to control bleeding, I applied the techniques I had learned, including using QuikClot, which works wonders. I have now purchased several for my family and told my friends about this amazing product.

When to do chest compressions is also covered in this informative class. I was reassured to learn that the Good Samaritan Act protects laypersons against liabilities in all 50 states. The breathing component of CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) is not the standard anymore, but rather using chest compressions at the proper pace is effective. In the case when more extreme measures are needed, using an AED is advised, which sends electrical jolts to the heart to bring it back to normal rhythm. I wasn’t familiar with the device and was glad to discover that it gives auditory instructions on how to use it. Many businesses and organizations are getting these life saving devices. In Coronado, AEDs are in various public and private buildings, and all City of Coronado buildings. Stop the Bleed Kits can be found in every public school and city building, as well as in private buildings throughout the city.

“This has been a good partnership which has allowed us to create more awareness in the community, without having to pull too many resources,” shared Brian Standing, the City’s Fire Division Chief in charge of Prevention and Emergency Preparedness, who notes that the Coronado Fire Department is currently revamping its emergency preparedness and safety programs.

The CCAT program is held several times monthly in various locations throughout the city and is designed for eight to ten students. The January classes will be offered Thursday, January 16, Tuesday, January 21, and Tuesday, January 28, from 1:30 to 3 pm. For more information and to register, go to www.coronadorotary.org, then click on the upper tab labeled “CCAT Emergency Preparedness Training.” For any additional questions, please contact LuAnn Miller at [email protected].





