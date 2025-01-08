The Bower Coronado to Debut with Retro Neon Signs and Elevated Hospitality

From its humble beginnings in 1956, to its upcoming sumptuous unveiling in February 2025, The Bower Coronado has a storied history remembered by many long-time locals. Originally a 15-room hotel on the former Japanese tea garden site of the John D. Spreckels Mansion, the hotel was opened and owned by the mother-daughter duo of actress Bettye Vaughen and daughter Dulcie Trowbridge until Bettye’s passing in 2016 at the age of 97. It was acquired by J Street Hospitality in 2017.

On a recent sneak peek during a hard hat tour, I experienced the Zen vibe of this new luxury boutique hotel and reveled seeing the original Villa Capri sign behind the bar in Dive, the full-service bar and California Coastal restaurant. I also smiled at the restored colorful neon diving girl sign perched on the side of the building, a nod to the past. As construction is winding down, it’s easy to see the luxurious touches woven throughout the property, which will have its grand opening on February 28, 2025.

“When our team first envisioned The Bower Coronado, we knew we had to approach this historic site with extraordinary care and consideration. Eight years later, through close collaboration with the Coronado community, we’ve created an intimate retreat that celebrates the property’s unique heritage, while setting a new standard for boutique luxury on the island. We can’t wait to share this vision with the community and guests, when we open our doors,” expresses Saj Hansji, a Coronado resident since 2015 and owner of J Street Hospitality, who grew up in the hospitality industry.

The reimagined hotel features four levels, with stairs and an elevator, including a basement, complete with a valet and intimate arrival experience. Guest details will be collected prior to arrival, so upon entering the lobby, patrons will not find a check-in desk but rather enjoy a welcoming fireplace with snacks, and a glass of their favorite beverage, whether it be champagne, diet Coke, or a Paloma.

Hosts will escort guests to one of 39 rooms, with seven featuring two queen beds, and 32 with king-size beds. First floor accommodations have dog-friendly patios, other floors feature Juliette balconies, and some include walk out balconies. All rooms feature a 55-inch television, mini bar with premium libations, folding down luggage rack, coupled with elevated touches – from Le Labo bath products, signature Bower water, to Dyson hair dryers, for starters.

Emphasizing serene and natural beauty, the interior design style is Wabi-sabi, based on the Zen Buddhist philosophy of finding beauty in the transient and imperfect aspects of life. Each floor features a lounge with a gourmet buffet, including in-house made pastries, locally sourced fruit, and other offerings.

Locals will be especially interested to learn about the new local dining option in Dive, a full-service rooftop bar and contemporary coastal cuisine restaurant, with panoramic views and direct access. Featuring superfood-rich breakfasts, and shareable plates for lunch and dinner. Sunset views are a welcome perk, along with artisan cocktails and wines. Check out their offerings, including Ambrosia Skewers, Jalapeno Egg Benedict, Halloumi Lettuce Cups, Lemon Pepper Scallops, Marinated Persian Cucumbers, and many other delicacies at divecoronado.com.

J Street Hospitality shares that The Bower Coronado represents a particularly exciting milestone for the company, offering an intimate and refined retreat that caters to both the island’s residents and visitors. They have been an active force in San Diego’s hospitality landscape for two decades, developing and acquiring distinctive properties throughout the region.

While J Street Hospitality is the owner and developer of the property, the hotel will be managed by San Diego-based Azul Hospitality. With extensive experience in high-end hospitality, General Manager Sean Murphy has only been on the job for a few weeks and is quickly assimilating into the community. He is passionate about the level of luxury The Bower Coronado will offer, noting, “We are creating a sanctuary where tranquility meets sophistication, embracing both the timeless coastal elegance of Coronado and the dynamic energy of America’s Finest City. Every detail is intentional for an authentic Coronado experience elevated to new heights.”

To discover more about The Bower Coronado, located at 1417 Orange Avenue, and to make reservations, visit www.bowercoronado.com.

