Thursday, January 23, 2025
BusinessDining

Villa Nueva is So Much More Than a Bakery

4 min.

Villa Nueva is located at 956 Orange Avenue in Coronado.

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Alejandra Name and Jackie greet customers at Villa Nueva Bakery.

As a small girl, Alejandra Name remembers enjoying the delicious food at Villa Nueva Bakery Cafe when she stayed at her family’s condo at The Shores, and she now lives here full-time. Villa Nueva has a storied 113-year history, starting as Anderson’s Coronado Home Bakery in 1911, and run by the Anderson family for 81 years, until it was sold to the Stavros family, who ran it as Primavera Pastry Café for 11 years. It then sold to Jorge Partida and Luis Madrid in 2003, who named it Villa Nueva Bakery. It was then purchased by the Serio and Lopez families in 2010; and a year ago, Ricky and Alejandra Name joined the Serio families as partners.

The two families collaborate on running the business, but chances are when you visit Villa Nueva you will meet Alejandra, who has been the face of the café for the past six months.  She and her family also own Biggie’s Burgers with locations in San Clemente and Pacific Beach. Name was born in Mexico but comes from Lebanese heritage. She enjoyed cooking with her mom and grandma growing up. She shares that making Lebanese food is labor intensive and her favorites are Kibe and Labneh.

Alejandra Name loves greeting guests and making recommendations at Villa Nueva Bakery.

She adores adding her own personal touches while cooking. “I’m very creative in the kitchen and we are introducing new items, so customers who come in for their usual dishes can also try new things.” I have high praise for the new pistachio croissant-type roll, which is flaky, filled with melt-in-your mouth pistachio cream, sprinkled with nuts. Other culinary creations include pistachio muffins, Nutella muffins, baklava cheesecake, a new pancake recipe, with more to come like Biscoff muffins and dulce de leche rolled croissants, with other ideas percolating.

With recently updated décor, she says, “I want our restaurant to feel cozy, like home. My favorite part is interacting with customers and seeing their satisfaction as they enjoy their food. It makes me happy when people clean their plates,” she comments. The portions at Villa Nueva are generous and they are adding more healthy options, as well as recently introducing Specialty, a new gourmet coffee brand from Mexico. Offering a wide range of coffee options, from Americanos to cappuccinos, their most popular drinks are lattes. Name exudes positivity as she welcomes guests, takes orders or whips up frappes, which she promises customers are the very best.

Chef Jose has been in the kitchen for 30 years.

For light fare, she suggests trying the Huevos Salgados, and for a heavier meal she recommends the Baja Dip. All their food is made from scratch from tried-and-true recipes. Chef Jose has been in the kitchen there for 30 years, and there are other long-term employees as well.

The enchilada suizas are a stand-out dish at Villa Nueva.

Villa Nueva Bakery is so much more than the name suggests, with orange blossom pancakes, waffles, French toast, burritos, breakfast croissants, egg dishes and more options to savor for breakfast. Lunch and dinner feature a wide array of burritos, sopes, tacos, enchiladas, burgers, salads, and sandwiches; and choices also include gluten free, vegan, and vegetarian options.

Scrumptious avocado toast is always available.

Locally named sandwiches, like the Ferry Landing, Glorietta Bay, Hotel Del, and the ever-popular Kitty Hawk, to name just a few of the delicious selections, are piled high with meats, cheeses, veggies, and spreads. Name also encourages diners to try the amazing Mexican-style tortas. “We try to offer a variety of food that appeals to everyone, from kids to seniors,” she emphasizes.

Fit to share, Double Chocolate muffins are just one of the popular varieties.

Baked fresh daily gigantic muffins are sized to share. My favorite is the cranberry orange, but the most popular are the bran and blueberry varieties. The bakery cases are filled with scrumptious cinnamon rolls, local favorite palmiers, croissants, cookies, cakes, and other sweet treats, all good reasons to keep coming back.

They also offer catering and special orders, and food can be ordered on Uber, DoorDash or off their website. Reservations are available in the café for parties of six or more.

Whether you grab a coffee and pastry to go or sit and dine in their inviting indoor or outdoor seating area, you will not be disappointed with the hospitality or the food. Villa Nueva Bakery’s new winter hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm, and Friday through Sunday from 7 am to 7 pm. Located in the heart of the village at 956 Orange Ave., Villa Nueva can be reached at 619-435-1256. To learn more and order food, check out villanuevabakerysd.com.

Anderson Home Bakery, the original bakery, started in 1911.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

SunCoast Market Co-op Grocery Now Under Construction in IB

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: The Devil’s Dozen

Business

The Monarch Soul: Mindfulness & Classes for All Ages

Business

Coronado Brewing Co. & the C4 Foundation Partner on Aloha Warrior American IPA

Business

How Are Coronado Businesses Using AI to Stay Profitable? The Answer Might Surprise You

Dining

Coronado Chefs to Launch 2025 Season of The Blank Table

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

A New Glimpse Into WWII: “The Girls of the Glimmer Factory”

People

New Coronado Police Chief Paul Connelly Brings Depth of Experience

Community News

Discover Activity & Event Options Galore at Coronado’s Spreckels Center

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: City Lights – An Urban Sensory Experience

Military

Help Bless Military Families This Holiday Season

Dining

Culinary Cinema Films Just A Few of the Highlights of CIFF

More Local News

Kelly Purvis Appointed as City Council Member

City of Coronado

CHS Girls’ Basketball Posts Wins Over Kearny and Mission Bay

Sports

Get Skewered: Dark Comedy “Barbecue” Heats Things Up at the Coronado Playhouse

Stage

Coronado Floral Association: Green Thumbs Not Required

Community News

Playhouse Celebrates 80th Season with Familiar Faces in the Director’s Chair

Stage

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CUSD Update: District Eyes New Reality of Basic Aid Funding in...