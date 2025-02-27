Thursday, February 27, 2025
Walk and Eat Your Way to Coronado’s Inside Scoop with SoCal Food Tours

Jennifer Velez
Happy participants of SoCal Food Tours. Photo courtesy of SoCal Food Tours

Have you heard the local lore of the jackrabbits from Babcock and Story days? Did you know that olive oil comes in a butter flavor that can be used as a healthy alternative in favorite recipes? These are just a couple of the fascinating facts that I learned on my recent SoCal Food Tour adventure with owner Barbara Trenchi.

Barbara kept her promise that guests will come away with more historical facts than most Coronado residents know. An outstanding way to get a taste of local restaurants, referrals for other food options, or shopping requests, this informative tour is geared for a wide audience. The entertaining tour is an easy one-and-a-half-mile walk, with five tasting stops, as well as others, along the way. Trenchi shares that nearly 5,000 people, comprised of locals, visitors, world travelers, and groups, have enjoyed the tour to date.

Nado Gelato is one of the stops. Photo courtesy of SoCal Food Tours

A treasure trove of revealing stories, Barbara is a long-time resident whose historical and culinary knowledge is impressive. She has gleaned a plethora of interesting anecdotes, through networking and her involvement with the Coronado Historical Association. She joined SoCal Food Tours as a tour guide in 2011, and the next year bought it from cofounders Patti Milligan and Kelly Hartford.

The tour has evolved over the years as restaurants have come and gone, but Nado Gelato and Coronado Taste of Oils have been staples since the beginning. She still misses Café 1134, Alexander’s Pizza, and Bistro d’Asia. Current partners include Boney’s Bayside Market, Coronado Taste of Oils, Nado Gelato, The Brigantine, Little Frenchie, and Nado Republic. Although I don’t want to give away the food offerings, be assured participants won’t come away hungry.

Tent City Mural / The Coronado Times

Tours start at the Tent City Mural, just south of Bluewater Boathouse Grill. While waiting, I challenge you to find the exhibit creator Todd Stands, pictured amidst the authentic Tent City guests. It’s fun to learn details about Tent City, Coronado’s hot vacation spot from 1900 to 1939, when meals were priced at just 25 cents.

SoCal Food Tours are offered on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 2 pm and last between three and three and a half hours.

SoCal Food Tours Owner Barbara Trenchi poses with Lisa Brant of Coronado Taste of Oils as she shares the inside scoop on olive oils and vinegars. I snagged a bottle of butter olive oil to try.

A sampling of discoveries from along the route ~

Do you know which were the first condos built in Coronado? Can you identify the house of the first couple that was married at The Del? Have you seen the beautifully carved ceiling in The Bank of Coronado? Have you heard the history of the Blue Lantern and although it no longer exists, know that its original elevator is still in one of the local hotels.

Barbara is a personable guide who is originally from Nashville, but lived all over the country, moving here from Seattle in 2006. In her corporate life, she wore a variety of hats including human resource manager, corporate trainer and marketing director in a variety of industries. While in Seattle, she started cycling with her work crew. With no prior experience, she borrowed a friend’s bike and rode 10 miles. Within the first year, she did a 100-mile ride, and her love of the sport grew from there. Now, as an avid cyclist of 50 miles or more per week, Barbara chose Coronado in part for the weather and fits right in.  She’s a member and rides weekly with the San Diego Bicycle Club, and works with the San Diego Bicycle Coalition to provide bicycle rodeos and safety classes.

Photo courtesy of SoCal Food Tours

SoCal Food Tours is truly a small local business, consisting of Barbara and tour guide and long-time resident Karen Trecartin. When asked about her favorite foods in town, she hesitated as she said it was hard to choose but ultimately selected the Brigantine’s Fish Taco and the Curry Chicken Salad at Tartine.

This is one of the best ways to get acquainted with Coronado’s past and present. I promise that after going on this engaging adventure, you will feel like you have the inside scoop on Coronado’s storied history and unique culinary options. Dietary restrictions can be accommodated, and a 10 percent military discount is offered. For details and to make reservations and purchase tickets online, check out SoCalFoodTours.com.

Photo courtesy of SoCal Food Tours



Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

