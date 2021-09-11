Saturday, September 11, 2021
EntertainmentDiningFeaturedCommunityPeople

Alaa Elsadek Shutters Bistro d’Asia After 20 Years, as Landlord Seeks New Tenant

By Jennifer Velez

Getting to know his guests was Alaa Elsadek’s favorite part of Bistro d’Asia.

Tears come to Alaa Elsadek’s eyes when he talks about his 20-year run at Bistro d’Asia (1301 Orange Ave) that has now come to an end. “I always felt that our customers were like guests in my house, and we treated them with special care,” he says, and emphasizes that as difficult as the pandemic was, a bright spot was the special connections he developed with customers when they picked up take-out food.

- Advertisement -

The only one in his family of five siblings to leave Egypt, he always wanted to travel, but cooking was not on his radar until college, when he would spend summers in England and work in restaurants to earn extra cash and get free meals. His background is in accounting and economics, but he says that even though he considered master’s and doctorate degrees, he ultimately decided that he would rather be in action on his feet than behind a desk.

A standout soccer player, he looked at playing for the Chelsea soccer team, but they didn’t accept foreign players at the time. After moving to Cleveland, he was three days from signing with the Cleveland Cobras but severely tore his hamstring. Another sports opportunity came when he was invited to try out for the Dallas F.C. team, but again sustained an injury. He considered joining the outdoor San Diego soccer team, but in the early 1980s the $1200 monthly salary was less than he made washing dishes, so the restaurant industry got his full attention.

- Advertisement -
------

Starting as a dishwasher, then busboy, waiter, and working his way up through many restaurants in the U.S. and Europe, he taught himself skills along the way, like filleting fish and a myriad of cooking techniques. “I learned to make myself valuable, so it would be hard to get rid of me. I did whatever they asked me to do, whether it was in my job description or not,” he laughs.

Alaa worked in corporate management for The Rusty Scupper Restaurant Group and then had part ownership in Harbor Grill in Dana Point for 10 years. He later opened the Grill at La Jolla, which was bought out by Brigantine. For several years he also worked for Wolfgang Puck restaurants, and then helped open the first Bistro d’Asia in downtown San Diego. Coronado was the second location, opened in July 2001. Back then, the original rent was $9,000 a month and the landlords, who became his friends, only increased his rent for cost of living, about 2 ½ to 3 percent yearly. In April 2019, under new ownership by the Shah family, the rent was $18,500; with insurance costs, it brought his expenses to nearly $21,000 monthly. The first months of the pandemic were beyond tough, but Elsadek says he continued paying full rent.

The doors are closed at Bistro d’Asia after 20 years at 1301 Orange Ave, at the corner of Orange and B Avenue.

Just as many are hopeful we’re starting to come out of the pandemic, with June and July this year as Bistro’s best revenue months ever, Alaa got notice from his landlord that they were looking for another tenant, but would let him stay temporarily until one was found. He decided it was time to close the doors, but didn’t put the word out in advance because it was too emotionally draining for him.

Always quick to answer that his favorite part about the restaurant was his guests, he shared that many of them became friends, and remarked that 98 percent of them were nice. “I love this place so much and was here every day, unless I was out of town, and worked 80 hours a week during the pandemic, to try and survive,” he comments. It’s evident in conversation with him that he poured his heart and soul into everything, and also treated his employees well. He saw himself as the captain of the team with staff (many of them whose parents he knew before they were born), who worked with him, not for him. His mantra was the golden rule to treat others as you would want to be treated. Currently he is helping his former employees find new jobs.

Customers have been posting their love of the restaurant and sadness at its closing on social media and want Elsadek to know he will be missed. When asked what the most popular dishes were he noted the Bangkok Beef, Orange Chicken, Firecracker Shrimp, and the variety of fresh sushi as favorites.

As for what the future holds, Alaa will first be having surgery on his foot, and then keeping his options open, but will possibly end up as a restaurant consultant, because he knows the industry from every angle.

 

RELATED:

Change on the Horizon for La Avenida Inn and Business Plaza

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Council Discusses Climate Action Plan, City Survey and Outdoor Dining

Extending the restaurant outdoor seating program was the first topic discussed at the City Council meeting on September 7. After a brief presentation by...
Read more
Education

Coronado Unified Recruiting Substitutes, Increases Daily Pay Rate for Subs

Coronado Unified School District, like most districts in San Diego County, is facing a critical shortage of substitutes in both certificated teachers and classified...
Read more
People

Safe Harbor Coronado’s Aloha Club

 New to Coronado? Aloha Club Wants to Welcome You to the Neighborhood! The Aloha Club would like to welcome your family to Coronado and help you...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Lifesaving Thanks, Ocean Blvd Project, City Art Plan, All Part of 8/17 Council Meeting

The highlight of the August 17 City Council meeting was the touching story of the actions of Coronado paramedics and lifeguards in saving the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Mayor Richard Bailey: Committed to Coronado While Running for Congress

Hanging chads are one of the first political memories Mayor Richard Bailey recalls from his formative years. In 2000, he vividly remembers watching the...
Read more
Business

Coronado Beachwear Closing, Opening Next Chapter for Historic Building

From the hospital, to apartments, stores, offices, and for the last 16 years Coronado Beachwear, the Spanish architectural building at 1111 Orange Avenue, tucked...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.