Calypso Cafe Offers Delicious Food and Expanded Hours in Coronado Cays

Jennifer Velez
A self-taught cook, Hanan Martha loves to see people enjoying her food at Calypso Café. She started in the Coronado Cays 17 years ago with a coffee cart where the back dining patio is now, as a place for residents to gather. Her business has grown over the years, initially expanding into a former dental office, so she could increase her menu to include breakfast and lunch offerings.

Next, she took over an adjacent space when it became available, and she began offering dinners with beer and wine. Unfortunately, the pandemic hit shortly after, and some people advised her to close the restaurant. But she persevered and pivoted her business to mainly pick-up options. Takeout family meals were very popular, along with the market she created to sell essentials like milk, eggs, pasta, vegetables, beer, wine, and more, which she still operates.

Calypso Cafe’s owner Hanan Martha and her team create plentiful catering platters.

With an emphasis on customer service and quality food, popular dishes include the Greek omelet, the meat lover’s omelet, gigantic muffins, braised lamb shank, and the daily specials, which are whatever she feels like making. Even with rising food and labor costs, she has continued to use quality products like filet mignon for her delectable kabobs, and retained her generous portion sizes. She uses fresh, natural ingredients, making things from scratch. Her giant cookies and cinnamon rolls are also mouthwatering.

Hanan is always ready with a smile and a tasty treat.

Often, when she sees a regular customer’s car pull up, she has their coffee ready, just the way they like it, as they come in the door. Some of her favorite patrons walk in and say, “Feed me,” and she whips up a dish especially for them. She smiles as she shares that she has had celebrities like Tony Gwynn, Pamela Anderson, and Linda Carter eat there, and she has two NFL players who come specifically for her award winning Cioppino.

The Caprese Salad tastes as good as it looks.

With Mediterranean and globally inspired cuisine, Calypso Cafe serves everything from pancakes, burgers, and salads, to prime rib and seafood dishes. Hanan strives to create a relaxed atmosphere where customers feel like they are eating in her home.

The outdoor patio offers amazing water views.

Calypso Cafe is located at 505 Grand Caribe Causeway, with water views in the Cays. The parking is plentiful, and they even have two boat slips so customers can dock and dine.  It’s easily accessible by bike or car from Coronado Village or Imperial Beach.

Starting this week, expanded hours will be from 7 am to 6 pm, with breakfast served all day, and early dinner seating available. The café is now open on Sundays for brunch from 8 am to 2 pm. The restaurant can be rented out for private parties and flavorful catering options are also available. For more information, call 619-423-5144, and check out Calypso Cafe on Facebook and @Calypsocoronadocays on Instagram.

The Calypso Cafe market offers beer, wine, pasta, chips, soap, and a variety of items.



Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

