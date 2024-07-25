Amy Steward Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Submitted by Amy Steward

I am excited to announce my candidacy for City Council! Coronado has been my home for 35 years. I first came here as a Navy Junior and later returned with my husband, retired SEAL Captain Dan’l Steward. We raised our daughter here. I am running for City Council, first and foremost, because I love Coronado. As your Councilmember, I will contribute ideas and energy to preserve what makes Coronado special and ensure that we proactively prepare for future challenges while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Many of you know me as a Coronado teacher. I am a 28-year educator, and during my tenure at CUSD, taught at both the elementary and middle school levels. Concurrently, I served as summer school principal; jump rope coach; co-chair of the fundraising committee to build the aquatics complex at the high school (BBMAC); founder and organizer of CUSD’s Take a Veteran to School Day; and founder of KCMS, the CMS broadcast studio — all of which continue to flourish today.

Retiring from teaching, I founded and serve as president of the environmental nonprofit, Emerald Keepers — a grass-roots organization dedicated to advocating and educating the community to embrace sustainable practices.

While we all agree Coronado is a magical place, to preserve it we must mitigate Coronado’s exposure to hazards already impacting the city such as climate change and cross-border sewage. Mitigation will require expanding infrastructure to handle flooding, storm surge, and sea level rise; stabilizing our shorelines; enlisting state and federal support to aggressively address the sewage issue; and partnering with neighboring cities to bolster cooperation, engender mutual support, and achieve regional synergism.

My heart for service and proven leadership are demonstrated by involvement in the community, including co-chair of Neighbor-to-Neighbor (N2N — COVID citizen engagement initiative); Rotary (past chairperson of Low Tide Ride and Stride); Coronado Cultural Arts Commissioner; Border Pollution Coalition member, and champion for sustainability (to include introducing and promoting the Island Express mini-shuttle).

As your Councilmember, public safety is a top priority.

Dorothy had it right. There is no place like home. My goal — as both private citizen and your Councilmember — is to preserve and protect Coronado’s small-town charm for current and future generations. Acknowledging our challenges and preparing for the future need not detract from what makes Coronado, Coronado! Supporting local businesses by prudently managing budget priorities in sync with community needs will attract the kind of investment that will perpetuate Coronado’s unique allure, natural beauty and vibrancy.

My proven track record reflects my ability to affect positive change. People who know me know I’m “all in” when I commit to something. I am committed to listening to your concerns and ideas and working with fellow Councilmembers to ensure Coronado’s children grow up in a safe, welcoming, resilient, and beautiful community.

Please feel free to reach out to me at [email protected].

