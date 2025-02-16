Sunday, February 16, 2025
Letters to the Editor

A Broken Promise to San Diego: Time for Action, Not Excuses

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor

Submitted by Miguel Ochoa

On February 13, 2025, I attended the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) San Diego Citizens Forum Public Meeting in San Ysidro, expecting real solutions to the decades-long Tijuana sewage crisis. Instead, I witnessed another cycle of bureaucratic excuses and mismanagement, while our communities remain in crisis.

$883 Million Spent, Yet No Tangible Results

Despite nearly $883 million in federal funding since 2022, the crisis has only worsened:

  • In just 480 days, over 41.1 billion gallons of raw sewage have crossed into U.S. waters.
  • If the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant (SBIWTP) had been fully operational, it could have treated only 12 billion gallons, leaving 29.1 billion gallons of untreated sewage contaminating our waters.
  • Public health warnings, beach closures, and environmental hazards have increased, not decreased.

We Need Results, Not Excuses – Set Benchmarks, Meet Deadlines

The IBWC and federal officials must be held accountable to clear benchmarks and deadlines to ensure this crisis ends. We demand:

  • By March 31, 2025: A publicly accessible spending breakdown detailing how the $883 million has been allocated.
  • By June 30, 2025: Completion of Phase 1 of SBIWTP expansion, increasing treatment capacity by at least 15 million gallons per day (MGD).
  • By September 30, 2025: Implementation of temporary emergency measures (e.g., diversion barriers, pumping stations) to reduce sewage flow by at least 40%.
  • By January 1, 2026: Full completion of SBIWTP upgrades to 50 MGD capacity, as promised in previous agreements.

Federal Action is Needed NOW

If the federal government can issue executive orders for border security, it has the authority to protect American citizens from this environmental disaster. We demand:

  • Declare the Tijuana sewage crisis a national emergency.
  • Appoint community representatives from District 8, Imperial Beach, and Coronado to a federal task forcewith decision-making power over sewage mitigation projects.
  • Direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assume responsibility for immediate mitigation efforts.
  • Establish a public accountability committee to track and report every federal dollar spent on wastewater infrastructure.
  • Issue an Executive Order mandating the completion of all wastewater projects no later than 2026.

No More Delays – San Diego Deserves Action

For 26 years, our communities have endured toxic beaches, environmental hazards, and empty government promises. We refuse to wait any longer. No more delays. No more excuses. We need results NOW.

  Miguel Ochoa – The TJ Kid “In Service to Our Communities”

Community Advocate for District 8 & South Bay
“Fighting for clean water. Fighting for our communities. Fighting for you.”

 



