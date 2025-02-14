Friday, February 14, 2025
Community News

IBWC Provides Update on Fully Funded Water Treatment Project

3 min.
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld

The International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) provided an update on the status of repairs and rehabilitation to the international wastewater treatment system at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant (SBIWTP) on February 13.

USIBWC Commissioner Maria-Elena Giner provided an optimistic outlook as she shared the latest progress made both on the U.S. and Mexican transboundary projects. Griner opened the event by expressing her gratitude and relief that the project has now been fully funded to the $600 million required to make the repairs and improvements over the next five years.

The water quality crisis has been receiving a lot of recent attention, including a Department of Defense Inspector General report highlighting that US Navy SEAL candidates often train in water whose bacteria level exceeds state safety standards.

“I’m glad this report came out,” said Coronado Mayor John Duncan. “We are making significant progress and have most of the funding for the sewage treatment plant. Ongoing maintenance funding is essential in future budgets. However, transparency from the Navy and DOD is essential to support resolution.”

Commissioner Giner provides an update at a media forum February 13.

The IBWC brief focused on four key fronts the commission is working on to address transboundary flows and wastewater quality affecting the coast: repairs and compliance, rehabilitation and expansion, Treaty Minute 328, and transboundary flows.

Giner said that the IBWC is continuously repairing and updating the plant and has incorporated a progressive design-build to allow for incremental improvements to water quality as the project progresses. The plant will continue to operate throughout the design, construction and repair process.

Once complete, the SBIWTP’s capacity will be expanded from 25 to 50 million gallons of per day, with a peaking factor that can treat temporary flows of up to 75 MGD.

An info graph addressing transboundary flows and repairs.

Giner showed a slide that she has shared with Congress to explain the challenges faced locally with wastewater treatment system failures leading to deteriorating water quality in the San Diego area.

Giner said that all the defense mechanisms to protect water quality have been located on the Mexican side of the border. By rehabbing and expanding the US’s international wastewater treatment plant, the US won’t rely so heavily on Mexico.

Commissioner Giner introduced Emily Allen, the new area operations manager for the South Bay Water Treatment Facility, and gave her an opportunity to provide a local update.

According to the EPA website, Minute 328 refers to “two binational agreements signed by U.S. and Mexican federal agencies in July 2022 as a commitment to reduce transboundary wastewater in the Tijuana River watershed and Pacific Ocean through a suite of infrastructure projects on both sides of the border. These agreements were a result of the Tijuana Binational Wastewater Technical Working Group collaboration which began meeting bi-weekly since September 2021. The agreements include prioritized short- and long-term wastewater infrastructure projects and outline funding sources and a conceptual plan for implementation.”

Giner shared that $144 million has been committed by Mexico for its 14 infrastructure projects and to date, 40% of that has been procured. An update on those projects is here.

The final focus area discussed was concerns about high transboundary flows and sediment entering the United States from Mexico. From reviewing satellite imagery to binational river inspections and continuous water data, USIBWC is working to achieve zero or minimal transboundary flows.

Giner acknowledged past challenges and delays, saying that it is unacceptable that water quality standards have not been met, but she remained optimistic that the IBWC is on track to a successful completion of the project.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie Groeneveld
Jeannie is a retired Naval Aviator and Public Affairs Officer whose post-Navy career includes freelance writing, PR Consulting and a two year stint as the San Diego Padres Military Affairs Advisor. Having been stationed in various parts of the country including Washington D.C., Florida and Hawaii, Jeannie appreciates how amazing the Coronado community is and loves the experience her children have had growing up here. Jeannie earned her BS in Marine Biology from Auburn University, her MS in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and her MA in Communication and Media Relations at San Diego State University. A life-long learner and avid traveler Jeannie enjoys writing travel pieces, Navy stories and anything else that will broaden her perspective. When she is not working you will find her watching her boys play sports, walking Odin at dog beach, hiking, playing beach volleyball or spending time with the family.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Community News

Hotel del Coronado: Countdown to Final Embellishments

Community News

Meet the City: The Cultural Arts Commission is all Around Us

Community News

Navy’s Delta Beach Cleaned Up by Over 100 Volunteers

Community News

Demystifying Paper Piecing & Curved Quilting Techniques

Community News

Spice Up Your Evenings with Salsa Lessons

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Bluewater Boathouse Coronado, a Great Place For a Holiday Meal

Movie Reviews

“Gladiator II”: An Intense Movie Made for the Big Screen

Education

CHS Robotics Kicks Off Season Strong

Community News

Shore Duty to Host Comedy for a Cause, A Beyond the Teams Fundraiser, Nov. 21

Community News

Witches Descend Upon Local Haunts During Annual Coronado Coven Outing

Sports

CHS Boys Beach Volleyball Tops Canyon Crest – Head to Division 1 Finals

More Local News

DOD Report Recommends Relocating SEALs Training When Water is Contaminated

Military

Two Rescued After Navy Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay

Military

Hotel del Coronado: Countdown to Final Embellishments

Community News

Coronado Robotics Student is Breaking Barriers for the Visually Impaired

Education

Navy’s Delta Beach Cleaned Up by Over 100 Volunteers

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

For Travel-Hungry Locals, Semester at Sea Beckons