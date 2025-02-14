Friday, February 14, 2025
Military

DOD Report Recommends Relocating SEALs Training When Water is Contaminated

2 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL students participate in surf passage at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. US Navy Photo by Kyle Gahlau.

Last year, while Coronado’s beaches were largely closed due to the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis, the U.S. Navy SEALs kept training.

Leaders say they will develop protocol for relocating, rescheduling, or canceling trainings when bacteria exceeds state safety standards. The change will be implemented no later than Dec. 31, said Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Command.

The move came in response to a Department of Defense Inspector General report that recommended water trainings be relocated, rescheduled or canceled when bacteria levels are elevated.

The report found that, between February and September 2024, the water surrounding Naval Amphibious Base Coronado was deemed unsafe about 75 percent of the time.

However, only 5 percent of water trainings during that same period were relocated. Outside the gates, beaches both north and south of the base were closed.

This period included the SEALs’ infamous Hell Week training in Sept. 2024, which was not one of the relocated trainings. Hell Week is a part of at the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (Sea Air Land) (BUD/S) training course for SEAL candidates. It’s notoriously grueling, and came under scrutiny after a SEAL candidate died during the training in 2022.

The report also recommends developing policy that clarifies the protocol for monitoring water quality and creates notification procedures for the NSW command when water is contaminated. The Navy uses San Diego County’s water test results.

“Our Sailors’ safety during SEAL candidate training and after graduation is paramount,” Vice Adm. J.V. Fuller, Naval Inspector General, wrote in his response to the report.

But, he said, relocation is a logistical hurdle.

“Naval Special Warfare (NSW) will have a challenge canceling or relocating 75 percent of their water training activities,” he wrote. “Practically speaking, NSW operators would require systems or protocols that would allow them to both train and operate while managing preventable risk.”

He suggested that conducting trainings on the San Diego Bay side of Coronado, rather than the NAB beaches, to mitigate exposure.

The NSW will establish a working group of experts in the fields of epidemiology, preventable medicine, and infectious disease to inform protocol.

The DOD IG report also recommends developing policy for monitoring water quality and determining when trainings must be adjusted. The Navy uses San Diego County’s water quality tests to gauge water safety, and the advisory suggested creating notification procedures for the NSW command when water is contaminated.

Between January 2019 and May 2023, NSW diagnosed 1,168 cases of acute gastrointestinal illness (such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea) among Navy SEAL and Special Warfare Combat Crewman candidates at NAB, the DOD IG report says.

Of those cases, 39 percent occurred within seven days of exposure to contaminated water, the report finds. It also notes that the Navy’s instruction on diving in contaminated water cautions that the effects can take years to present.

The NSW Command agreed with these suggestions, so the matter is considered resolved but still open. The DOD IG will close the case once a procedure for monitoring water quality is in place.

Leaders say the new procedure will be implemented by the end of the year.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Two Rescued After Navy Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay

Community News

Hotel del Coronado: Countdown to Final Embellishments

Education

Coronado Robotics Student is Breaking Barriers for the Visually Impaired

Military

USS Theodore Roosevelt Community Outreach Beach Cleanup

Community News

Navy’s Delta Beach Cleaned Up by Over 100 Volunteers

People

The Cancer Cartel Launches First-Ever Coronado Luxury Resale Shopping Event to Help Cancer Patients

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Council Will Reconsider Declaring Tijuana Sewage Crisis an Emergency

Business

Business Briefs: Snacks are Back at Lamb’s, Dinky Donuts Closes for Renovation

Community News

EPA Declines to Investigate Tijuana River Valley as Potential Superfund Site

City of Coronado

Kelly Purvis Appointed as City Council Member

News

News Briefs: Ship Named After Navy SEAL MoH Recipient, Boncoskey Appointed to National Board

City of Coronado

Ten Candidates Apply for Open City Council Seat

More Local News

Two Rescued After Navy Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay

Military

Hotel del Coronado: Countdown to Final Embellishments

Community News

Coronado Robotics Student is Breaking Barriers for the Visually Impaired

Education

Navy’s Delta Beach Cleaned Up by Over 100 Volunteers

Community News

The Cancer Cartel Launches First-Ever Coronado Luxury Resale Shopping Event to Help Cancer Patients

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Experience the Magic of Kamishibai: Paper Box Theater