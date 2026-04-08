Wednesday, April 8, 2026
City of Coronado

Longer season, fewer buses: City Council approves this year’s free summer shuttle

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Coronado’s annual free summer shuttle will return this year with an expanded season, scaled back daily service, and possible passes for those living in military housing.

The shuttle will now start earlier, on June 6, rather than July 1, to cover anticipated high demand for rides during Father’s Day weekend, during which Coronado will host a three-day NASCAR race weekend.

At the same time, the council opted for a leaner operation, using three buses instead of four, which will increase wait times from 15 to about 20 minutes between pick ups. Additional service will run for Father’s Day and the Fourth of July weekends.

Council members framed the decision as a balance between cost control and meeting peak demand.

In a notable shift, the council also asked city staff to explore extending the free Pronto transit pass program to residents of Silver Strand military housing. The city currently supplies these passes to residents of the Coronado Cays, with about 260 claimed last year. The expansion to military families was suggested by Councilmember Amy Steward and supported by the rest of the council.

A potential hiccup is not the cost of the passes, but how to distribute them. City staff will explore the option and implement it if feasible.

The City Council on April 7 approved this year’s program, which will be operated through San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) for about $147,000. Running the program from July 1 would have cost about $112,000.

The free summer shuttle has operated since 2013 (aside from 2020, when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Ridership dropped following the pandemic, but rebounded last year.

This year’s program will continue to run on the Route 904 loop using smaller, more efficient buses, with daily service from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At the same time, the city is currently exploring whether it could resurrect its popular — but costly — door-to-door electric shuttle, which Coronado piloted in 2024. The program, known as the Island Express, was expensive to operate, and city leaders are now exploring grants, a small fare, or advertising options that might make it financially sustainable.

With summer approaching, the council noted that approving the MTS contract would continue the existing shuttle program while the city evaluates longer-term options.



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Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

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