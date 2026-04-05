The Second Wind: Lauren Wilson’s Olympic course from Coronado to Mallorca

In the world of elite sailing, the path to the Olympics is usually a straight line: start young, skip the typical growing-up milestones, and find a massive corporate or national sponsor. But Coronado’s Lauren Wilson is charting a different course, one that looks more like a scenic, sometimes turbulent, but deeply rewarding loop.

At 42, Wilson just finished competing in Mallorca, Spain in the Sailing Grand Slam. It is one of five international regattas where the world’s future Olympians gather to test their mettle. For Wilson, it’s not just a race. It’s the culmination of a “second wind” that brought a former version of herself back to life. Wilson is chasing her Olympic dream of representing the USA in sailing, a dream she once boxed up in favor of the typical life.

The girl in the Sabot

Lauren’s journey began like many in Coronado. At age seven, her parents sent her to sailing camp to ensure she was water safe. “I hated it at first,” she admitted. But by the end of that summer, she had fallen in love. “There’s just something about being a seven-year-old little girl in charge of your own little eight-foot boat… I want to go right, I’m going right. I want to go left, I’m going left. No one could tell you otherwise. Or they could, but you could still choose to ignore them, which was just so empowering.”

By high school, Wilson was a phenom, winning Junior Nationals on a Laser, and moving into the European Dinghy, the women’s Olympic class boat at the time. She traveled to France, Spain, and Greece, even attending the 2002 Athens test event to attempt entry into the 2004 Olympics. She was traveling the world to compete at the highest levels, but missing proms and slumber parties along the way.

At 18, the grind of peak competition felt heavy. She wanted the “normal thing,” college life at the University of Southern California, a sorority, and a life away from the solitary pressure of the starting line. She shelved her Olympic dreams, built a career, married her husband Ken, and became a mother to Charlie, now 8, and Zoe, 3.

The spark in the harbor

The pilot light of her competitive spirit never quite went out. Fast forward two decades to late 2024 when Wilson “dragged” a few non-sailor moms out for a local regatta. They won, and the joy Wilson felt was unmistakable. The moms with her also noticed.

“The women on the boat were just like, ‘Why aren’t you doing this? You just, like, lit up!’” Wilson said. “I gave the very practical answer. It’s expensive, I’m a working mom, I don’t have the bandwidth. … And then I went home and sat with it … I realized I did feel lit up. I liked that girl. She’s fun.”

The “Second Wind,” both the name of her boat and her campaign, started with that simple yes to the local women’s regatta.

Shortly after, the dominoes began to fall.

It takes a village (and a benefactor)

Sailing at this level is expensive. Wilson initially hesitated to pull the trigger on a boat, feeling the guilt of choosing her own Olympic dream over family vacations. That’s when the Coronado community stepped in.

An anonymous benefactor approached her, essentially removing her last excuse by buying her racing boat. “It was truly all I needed,” Wilson recalled, “Somebody to say, ‘I see you, you’ve got this, go.'”

But the comeback hasn’t been a Hallmark movie. It’s been “exhausting and humbling,” Wilson said.

And the support didn’t stop at the hardware.

When Wilson underwent a seven-hour surgery in October 2025 to repair severe abdominal separation, she was sidelined for four months. The injury stemmed from her pregnancies, compounded by the physical demands of sailing. During her recovery, family and friends stepped in to handle preschool pick-ups and play dates while she worked with local physical therapists and Pilates instructors to rebuild her core from zero.

She trained to regain the core strength required to hike out on an ILCA 6, the physically demanding Olympic-class boat Wilson races, a position that requires a sustained reverse plank over the open water (imagine the floor replaced by an ocean that has a personal vendetta).

“Sail fast, Mommy!”

While international teams from China or France arrive in matching tracksuits with funded coaches and snack-bearers, Team Wilson is a family affair. Her husband Ken acts as her logistics manager and biggest advocate. Her mom, another major piece of the Lauren fan club and support team, travels with her when she can.

“Doing these sorts of interviews is not her favorite thing… she doesn’t like to talk about herself,” Ken said. “I’m the one in the background going, ‘Yeah, you can do this, this is awesome.’ I love bragging on her.”

Her children are equally invested. When Wilson first shared that she was going for the Olympics, Charlie didn’t just cheer, he staged an Olympic medal ceremony. He dragged out an art table to act as a podium, put on the national anthem via YouTube, and held a mock medal ceremony for his mom. Now, every time she pushes off the dock, three-year-old Zoe screams at the top of her lungs, “Sail fast, Mommy!” Wilson wears a bright pink hat on the water specifically so Zoe can spot her “little pink dot” among the hundreds of white sails.

The rising tide

As Wilson battles the cold winds of Mallorca and beyond, she knows the road to LA-28 is long and the competition is fierce. But she has already found the competition she was seeking.

“I think having your second wind gives you an opportunity to lean in on yourself,” Wilson says. “I’m rising in myself, and the boats all rise with the tide.”

In Coronado, the tide is definitely up.

The mission

For Wilson, the goal is the LA-28 Olympics, but the victory is already happening in the way she is modeling resilience for her kids. They’ve seen her win, but they’ve also seen her cry in the car after a rough day on the water.

“You don’t have to say yes to something big,” Wilson advises others who may have a dream they’re hesitant to embrace. “Say yes to something little. Bring back the person you were. Everything else rises with the tide.”

As the sun sets over the boat park in Palma, Wilson is no longer only mom, daughter, wife, career woman. She is also a 42-year-old athlete with a second wind, a pink hat, and a community in Coronado cheering her all the way to the horizon.

To follow her journey or support her campaign, visit secondwindracing.com.

Want to watch her sail? You’re in luck. She’s back in Coronado for the Pacific Coast Championships April 17-19, hosted at the Coronado Yacht Club.

Update

Lauren finished in 135th overall in Mallorca, competing against the world’s most talented sailors, including 80 of the top 100-ranked women.

She finished only a few points behind Sophia Debs, another US Sailor who is on the US Sailing Olympic Development Team. In two races, Lauren was fighting for a top-10 spot before suffering a capsize in the heavy winds.

The ILCA 6 (formerly known as the Laser Radial) is the specific boat Lauren Wilson races. It is known for being one of the most physically demanding and tactically pure classes in the Olympic lineup.

The ILCA 6: By the Numbers

Boat: A lightweight, 14-foot (4.23m) single-handed racing dinghy.

A lightweight, 14-foot (4.23m) single-handed racing dinghy. Sail: A 6-meter (6 m 2 ) sail area, designed for female and lighter-weight male athletes.

A 6-meter (6 m ) sail area, designed for female and lighter-weight male athletes. Weight: The hull weighs approximately 130 lbs (59kg), making it incredibly responsive to every movement of the athlete.

The hull weighs approximately 130 lbs (59kg), making it incredibly responsive to every movement of the athlete. Hike: Athletes must spend hours in a reverse-plank position, suspended off the side of the boat by only a toe strap to keep the craft flat in high winds.

Athletes must spend hours in a reverse-plank position, suspended off the side of the boat by only a toe strap to keep the craft flat in high winds. Fleet: It is the most popular racing class in the world, with over 200,000 boats built globally.

It is the most popular racing class in the world, with over 200,000 boats built globally. Speed: In heavy air, these boats can reach speeds of over 15 knots (roughly 17 mph) while planing across the top of the waves.

In heavy air, these boats can reach speeds of over 15 knots (roughly 17 mph) while planing across the top of the waves. Rig: A one-design class, meaning every boat is identical. Victory is determined entirely by the sailor’s skill, fitness, and tactics, not by who has the most expensive gear.

Sailing 101: A Glossary for the “Second Wind” Campaign

ILCA-6 : Formerly known as the Laser Radial, this is a 14-foot single-handed racing dinghy and the standard boat for women’s Olympic solo sailing.

: Formerly known as the Laser Radial, this is a 14-foot single-handed racing dinghy and the standard boat for women’s Olympic solo sailing. Hike / Hiking Out : The act of leaning your entire body weight over the side of the boat to keep it flat against the wind. In an ILCA, this is a grueling “reverse plank” held for nearly the entire race.

: The act of leaning your entire body weight over the side of the boat to keep it flat against the wind. In an ILCA, this is a grueling “reverse plank” held for nearly the entire race. Sabot : A small, 8-foot beginner boat common in southern California; often the first boat a child learns to sail solo.

: A small, 8-foot beginner boat common in southern California; often the first boat a child learns to sail solo. Pin: The buoy that marks one end of the starting line.

The buoy that marks one end of the starting line. The Line (Start Line) : The imaginary line between the pin and the Race Committee boat. The goal is to cross this line at full speed the exact second the starting gun fires.

: The imaginary line between the pin and the Race Committee boat. The goal is to cross this line at full speed the exact second the starting gun fires. Regatta : A series of boat races. Lauren is currently competing in a “Grand Slam” event, which is one of the top-tier international regattas in the world.

: A series of boat races. Lauren is currently competing in a “Grand Slam” event, which is one of the top-tier international regattas in the world. Tack : To turn the bow (front) of the boat through the wind.

: To turn the bow (front) of the boat through the wind. Main Sheet : The rope used to control the tension and angle of the main sail.

: The rope used to control the tension and angle of the main sail. Tiller : The handle connected to the rudder used to steer the boat.

: The handle connected to the rudder used to steer the boat. One-Design : A racing category where all boats are identical in build, weight, and sail area. This ensures the race is a test of the athlete’s skill rather than their equipment.

: A racing category where all boats are identical in build, weight, and sail area. This ensures the race is a test of the athlete’s skill rather than their equipment. Hiking Strap: A strap inside the cockpit that the sailor hooks their feet under so they can lean their body weight far out over the water without falling in.





