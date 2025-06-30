Coronado’s Seggerman Set for Wimbledon Debut – 4th Straight Grand Slam

Coronado’s own Ryan Seggerman earned a spot in his fourth consecutive Grand Slam tournament and will be playing in his first Wimbledon Tennis Championship this Wednesday or Thursday.

In June 2023, after a stellar college tennis career at both Princeton and the University of North Carolina, the Coronado High School alum began playing tennis professionally. At that time, he set two goals: get ranked in the top 150 in doubles within his first year of playing, and earn a spot in a major.

Goal 1: Check. On June 26, 2023, Seggerman was ranked 2081 in doubles. One year later, he was ranked 98, and had the greatest rise of any doubles player in the world during that time frame. Rising within the ranks of the top 100 is a new challenge, but he’s done that, too, with a current worldwide ranking of 71, 11th highest in the United States.

Goal 2: Check. Check. Check. Check. First, Seggerman earned a wildcard bid with Patrik Trhac in August 2024 to play in the US Open. Then, in January 2025, Seggerman and his partner Rithvik Bollipalli were the second to last team to earn a main-draw entry into the Australian Open. In May, Seggerman and partner Learner Tien squeaked into the French Open as the first alternates after one of the original 64 teams withdrew. And now, Seggerman and partner Matthew Romios earned a bid into what many consider to be the most prestigious of the Grand Slams, Wimbledon.

Results in Grand Slams

In their first-ever Grand Slam appearance, Seggerman and Trhac lost in the first round, 6-3, 6-4, to higher seeds Alberto Olivetti and Yuki Bhambri. At the Australian Open, Seggerman and his partner lost to eventual champions Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Seggerman notched his first-ever victory in a Grand Slam tournament at the French Open. The pair won their first round by beating wildcard entrants Arthur Gea and Moise Kouame, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Seggerman described the pressure he felt when the team lost the second set.

“You can tell yourself, ‘It’s just another match, you know. Don’t get nervous,'” said Seggerman. “You know it doesn’t help to think too much about the moment, but it’s almost impossible [not to think about it]. All you want is to win that match. And so the fact that we were able to right the ship in the third set … It was just great.”

“It feels like there’s a big monkey off the back just to get that one out of the way,” Seggerman said. “I was 0 and 2 up until then [in Grand Slams], which isn’t a staggering number, but at the same time, going to 0 and 3 [would have added to the pressure].”

In the second round of the French Open, the pair came close but lost to sixth seeded Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, 7-5, 7-6 (5). As it turned out, Seggerman was in a wedding the very next day on the east coast of the United States, so within 30 minutes of shaking his opponents’ hands, he was heading to the airport. He arrived in Newark, rented a car, and pulled into the hotel parking lot just before midnight. He made it to the wedding the next day, and returned to the airport by 10 pm that same evening to fly to Birmingham, England for his next tournament.

Seggerman was on US soil for less than 24 hours.

His flight to England was rough. Seggerman is 6’4″ and got an unfortunate middle seat in the back of the plane.

The culmination of travel and quick turnaround times may have contributed to what happened next. While playing tennis in Birmingham, he injured himself and ended up sidelined for 12 days with an adductor tear. He is still recovering but has been able to play two tournaments since that time.

In the span of less than one year, Seggerman will have done what most players only dream about: he’s played on the world’s biggest stages in tennis. And, he wants more.

“I’ll be excited to to make the debut,” said Seggerman. “But you don’t want to get too hung up and happy about that. ‘Oh, I got to play Wimbledon.’ I want to someday be able to say, ‘I won Wimbledon.’ So until then, I don’t want to celebrate too much … Every match is winnable, and every team is beatable. So I just want to make sure I’m firing on all cylinders and Matt the same. And hopefully, you know, there are draws that are better than others. Hopefully, one falls our way and we get a good opportunity.”

The draws work like this: The top 16 doubles teams are seeded, meaning that they are placed in the bracket to avoid facing each other until at least the third round. The remaining 48 teams — this year, 43 main and five wildcard pairs — are then randomly slotted into one of the 32 first-round matches. Because Seggerman and Romios are not one of the seeded teams, they could have been matched against the top seed, a wildcard team, or any team in between. In other words, “the luck of the draw” is real here. The system protects top teams early on, while the other teams — including Seggerman and Romios — are subject to chance.

Seggerman and Romios have the good opportunity they were hoping to get for at least the first round. They will play Diego Hidalgo and Luciano Darderi. Seggerman and Romios are currently ranked 71 and 69 respectively, while Hidalgo and Darderi are ranked 75 and 120. Darderi’s singles ranking of 60 helped his pair gain entry to the men’s doubles. Seggerman has played Hidalgo three times, both men with different partners than their current teammates, and Seggerman has won each of the three. He has never faced Darderi. If Seggerman and Romios win their first round (and of course there are no guarantees), they are likely to have to play the third seeded team in Round 2.

Path to the Majors

Unpacking Seggerman’s schedule over the last six months provides insight into the perseverance, success, and grueling travel it takes to earn these bids. First, since January 2025, Seggerman has played in 19 tournaments in 19 different cities across four, yes four, continents. Tennis has taken him to Australia for two tournaments, to North America for two, to South America for two, back to North America for five, and on to Europe where he has played eight tournaments, all in the span of 26 weeks. He was back in Coronado briefly at the end of March but left on the 26th, and has now been away longer than ever during his career. By now, the road warrior has mastered the art of packing and unpacking.

“There’s never a good time [to get home],” said Seggerman. “There’s always another tournament around the corner, another opportunity, and I just like to give myself as many cracks at it as possible. Sometimes a week off can feel lazy and going all the way home is a long way to go for [a week off].”

Seggerman and his Wimbledon partner have played together in two Challenger tournaments over the past two weeks, and won them both. Of the eight matches they have played together, seven have gone three sets. Although every match has been close, they have figured out a way to win, and they hope to take advantage of that success at Wimbledon.

In comparison to Challenger tournaments where the maximum number of possible points can be as low as 50 points, the Grand Slam tournaments are each worth 2000 points for the champion. Getting multiple wins in the Grand Slam tournaments can accelerate a player’s rankings and that’s just what Seggerman hopes to do.

“Now I can challenge myself a little bit more to go deep in the Slams, or maybe win one someday,” said Seggerman. “And I hope that day isn’t that far in the future, but getting a win at the French obviously felt really good.”

He’s met the goals he has set thus far. Why not a Grand Slam Championship?

Viewers can watch Wimbledon matches on the ESPN family of networks. Men’s doubles will likely air on ESPN+. Seggerman’s match date and time will be updated when the schedule comes out, but the earliest day men’s doubles begins is Wednesday. Go Ryan, Go!





