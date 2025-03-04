Tuesday, March 4, 2025
CHS Girls’ Basketball: On the Season, Three Earn All-Central Honors

Lisa Lamb
Astounding 17-4 season ends in semi-final CIF Loss

The Coronado Islanders Girls’ Basketball team ended their incredible 17-4 season last week with a defensively contested semi-final loss to Del Lago, 29-25.

The Islanders’ lock-down defense held Del Lago to under 30 points—a feat they’ve accomplished 13 times this season. However, Del Lago matched the Islanders’ defensive intensity, and as a consequence, the Islanders struggled offensively.

After keeping the game close for three quarters, the Islanders were down by four to begin the fourth, 19-15. Both teams scored ten in the final quarter. Coronado freshman Gabby Fichter scored all ten of the team’s points in the quarter, and ended the night with 20 overall. Senior Selena Herrera scored three and senior Alina Molina added a two to round out the scoring.

“They (Del Lago players) are probably the best 3-point shooting team we’ve seen all year,” said head coach John Coolidge. “They had seven threes from three different players, and that’s very unusual for us. We usually see maybe one, maybe two (who can shoot a three).  … It was a game we probably could have won. … We played hard.”

Gabby Fichter earned All-Central second team honors. Photo credit: Tiffany Reyman

Freshmen Sienna Kieffer and Emily Albin dominated defensively with a combined 13 blocked shots, ten rebounds, and six steals.

In addition to Albin, Fichter, Herrera, Kieffer, and Molina, senior Alyssa McWilliams, sophomores Mary Chiles, Charlie Reyman, and Akenna Thorton (injured most of the season but who provided leadership from the bench), and freshmen Olivia DeSanti, Lily DeSena, and Selena Hohuan-Fabius contributed all season long.

All-Central Honors

Herrera and Fichter were named to the All-Central second-team, and Albin earned Honorable Mention for her defense and rebounding efforts.

Emily Albin wins the opening tip. Albin led the team in rebounds and blocks per game. Photo credit: Tiffany Reyman

Season Highlights

Coach Coolidge reflected on the season and some highlights. “I couldn’t be prouder of them and what they accomplished all year long,” said Coolidge. “They were exciting (to watch). They played hard. They did everything we asked of them in practice.”

“They just never, ever got down on themselves,” he continued. “We won close games, and we came back a lot.” Coolidge recounted the Dec. 11 game against Canyon Crest Academy when the team was down by nine at the half and managed to come back and win the game by one, 27-26.

The Islanders were undefeated in non-league play for the first time in program history.

Although placed into Division 5, the Islanders beat three teams in Division 3 and six teams in Division 4.

They had extraordinary year-over-year improvement, going from 3-14 in 2023-24 to 17-4 this season.

On Next Season

The future looks bright for Coronado Girls’ Basketball with the success of this year’s freshmen, up-and-coming eighth graders, and athletes from other sports who want to play. Congratulations Islanders!

Thank you to Marilyn Floyd who contributed to the contents of this article.



Lisa Lamb
Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

