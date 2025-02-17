Monday, February 17, 2025
Coronado Middle School Softball Wins League Championship

Lisa Lamb
The Coronado Middle School softball team is number 1 and all smiles after their league championship!

On Monday, Feb. 3, Coronado Middle School (CMS) won their Middle School League softball championship game at Green Field, 10-6. The CMS Tritons faced off against Christian in the championship for the fourth consecutive year. The win avenged three previous losses against Christian.

This year’s team was ready for the game, as the team went 6-1-1 on the season, and beat Christian both at home and away during the regular season.

One sign of an exceptional team is when the opposing coach offers sincere and thoughtful praise—even after a tough loss. That kind of recognition also speaks to the character of the coach giving it. According to CMS head coach Thomas Dull, Christian’s coach was especially gracious in congratulating the Coronado Middle School team.

“We play well in every position, and from one through nine, we were a threat to hit the ball and to put the ball in play,” said Dull, who is also the Coronado High School softball coach. “There were no easy outs throughout our lineup.”

“The entire team pulled together for each other,” added second-year assistant coach Sheerah Haywood. “It felt like they really played for each other … Every single one of them contributed in one way or another, whether it was in the outfield, pitching, catching, or hitting. It was an entire team effort for this win.”

During the season, CMS also faced off against La Jolla Country Day, Maranatha, and Santa Fe Christian. The 13-player lineup contributed with big hitting, on-point fielding, and amazing pitching. The team was comprised of two 6th graders, three 7th graders, and eight 8th graders.

“They just had a really good time playing with each other,” said Dull. “They worked hard. And it was okay to make a mistake.  … So having some fun out there and and giving each other a little bit of grace and letting them know it’s okay to make an error because we’ve got a good hitting team. ‘We’ll get that run back.’ And I think that kind of free will to play and to try really made the difference.”

Dull was effusive when discussing the players and their strengths. He recounted stories about more players than shared here, noting the offensive strength of Krystal Davis, the speed of Anastasia Toohey, and the excellent pitching of the entire pitching crew, especially of eighth graders Quinn Smock and Natalie Fay.

Second-year assistant coach Haywood discussed the team’s successful season. She highlighted the team’s cohesiveness and the contribution of every player, which led to an almost undefeated season. She expressed her excitement for the future, hoping to build the program and attract more girls to play in high school.

“It has just been a a huge honor to coach these girls, but then grow with them,” said Haywood.

The players included Anastasia Toohey, Annie Barbera, Ashley Horton, Attica Gardner, Grace Hansen, Isabella Cenacchi Lovern, Izzy Guymon, Jensen Cunningham, Krystal Davis, Natalie Fay, Presley MacCartee, Quinn Smock, and Whitney Pate.

With a large group of eighth graders moving on to their freshman year, the future looks bright for the high school team, too. Congratulations, Tritons!

The Coronado Middle School softball players flash their Ws for the Win over Christian in the league championship.



Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

