They’re In! CHS Grad Tennis Star Seggerman and Partner Trhac Earn Bid into US Open Tournament

Coronado High School graduate Ryan Seggerman and his doubles partner Patrik Trhac earned a wildcard entry into the U.S. Open Grand Slam Tennis Tournament, the pair’s first ever. The bid caps off an extraordinary year during which Seggerman had the greatest rise in ranking of any men’s doubles player in the world.

After a grueling 14 months of travel, Seggerman and Trhac are reaping the fruits of their labor. The pair traveled to four continents that included 13 countries and nine states in the US. Their 74-20 record catapulted the pair from rankings of 2106 for Seggerman and 1568 for Trhac to tied at 91st in the world. They recently cracked the top ten for American doubles players.

The pair’s fairy tale story is just beginning. In January, they earned a wildcard bid into the Indian Wells ATP-1000 tournament, the highest-level professional tennis tournament that is not a Grand Slam. There, the underdogs beat the tournament’s sixth seed and captured the hearts of fans. They then lost a close match to eventual tournament champions Nikola Mektić and Wesley Koolhof, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

They hope to match that level of success and more at the US Open, played in New York. On either Wed., Aug. 28 or Thurs., Aug. 29, the pair will play India’s Yuki Bhambri and Frenchman Albano Olivetti, ranked 48 and 41 respectively. Seggerman and Trhac are ranked 91st. They avoided having to play a top-16 seed, and although they have their work cut out for them, the matchup increases the likelihood of a win and a move into Round 2.

Check here for the schedule of play. All courts will be televised on ESPN3 and ESPN+. They are guaranteed at least $25,000 for earning an entry, and will take home $40,000 to split by advancing to Round 2. Check back for updates and wish them well by following them on Instagram @ryanseggerman and @patrik.trhac.

RELATED





