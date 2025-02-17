CHS Grad McKinney III Joins 1,000-Point Club in College Hoops

Feb. 15 – The 12,414 SDSU Aztec basketball fans at Viejas Arena jumped to their feet and roared their congratulations with the announcement that San Diego’s own, Coronado High School graduate Wayne McKinney III, had just scored his 1,000th college-career point after hitting a corner three.

The Division 1 Aztecs men’s basketball team was in a must-win game against Mountain West rival Boise State. The team was huddled during a timeout when the announcement came. McKinney was locked into the game but took in the moment with a brief smile while receiving congratulations from teammates.

Post-game press conference with head coach Brian Dutcher and players Wayne McKinney III and Nick Boyd. Footage from San Diego State Athletics Communications.

In the post-game press conference, McKinney III was asked what it meant to score his 1,000th point in front of a home crowd.

“It means everything,” he said. “All my hard work. Everything I’ve been through. It’s an honor to be at home and be able to do it in front of a home crowd. I worked hard for this. It’s a blessing to be able to hit that milestone.”

McKinney played three seasons at the University of San Diego and transferred to SDSU for the 2024-25 campaign. In his college career, he has played in 116 games and scored 1,004 points.

He has made crucial contributions to this year’s Aztecs team. SDSU has a goal of getting a bid into the NCAA tournament. To earn an automatic bid, teams must win their conference tournament. To earn an at-large bid, teams must build their resume to convince the selection committee that they are among the best teams in the country. The Aztecs are in the hunt for an at-large bid and are considered a bubble team, meaning that they may be one of the last teams selected (or one of the first teams out).

At Air Force on Jan. 22, McKinney III scored 18 points that included a buzzer beater in overtime to secure a 77-76 victory and keep the Aztecs in that at-large-bid conversation.

“I didn’t want regrets to replace dreams” -Wayne McKinney III, on his halftime speech at San Jose State on 2/11

Then, on Feb. 11, with the Aztecs trailing by 17 at San Jose State at the half, the team once again desperately needed the win to keep any chance of an at-large bid. The players asked for a players-only meeting.

“Wayne had a big voice in that meeting,” said teammate Nick Boyd. “His passion was a difference maker because he doesn’t speak too too much. He gives us great energy, but when he spoke, heads turned. He made a big difference in that locker room at the time. Just showing his passion and his care for winning translated to that second half.”

Whatever he said worked: The Aztecs started the second half on a 17-0 run that led to the team’s eventual 69-66 comeback victory.

“Somebody has to step up and I felt like it was the right time to speak up and let the team know that we can be really great,” said McKinney III. “That speech and game meant a lot to me. I feel like we had so much more to give. I didn’t want regrets to replace dreams in that moment. I didn’t want anything to get in the way of us being who we really are. I feel like at halftime of that game we really brought it together. We were able to make a great, crazy run.”

McKinney III continued making his presence known at the Feb. 15 game against Boise State. “He comes back (to Viejas Arena) against Boise State and has a milestone of 1,000 points,” said Boyd. “He made a big-time bucket when we were in a drought and I was getting a little nervous, and he just played hard.”

Against Boise State, McKinney III scored ten points, including the only three he attempted. The team was plus-16 when he was on the floor, second only to Nick Boy’s plus-19. The team secured the victory, 64-47.

Congratulations to Wayne McKinney III on reaching this milestone! To follow the team, find the schedule here. The next home game is Tuesday, Feb. 18 versus Fresno State at 8 pm. Fans can watch on CBS Sports Network or purchase resale tickets here. If you’ve never experienced a game at Viejas Arena, you’re in for a treat. The large and electric crowd loves their Aztecs, and they love Wayne McKinney III.





