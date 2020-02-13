CHS Basketball’s “Rising Star” Wayne McKinney – New Scoring Record (Video)

The Coronado Men’s Basketball team currently has a rising star player on their team. Wayne McKinney is the man himself and this highlight reel from last week’s game (2/7/2020) showcases his abilities to compete. Wayne scored a whopping 46 points by the end of the game beating the school record! Final score was 75 for the Coronado Islanders to 57 for the Hoover Cardinals.

This video can also be found on our YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKCek8EWASE

Music from Infraction:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkRrhwhJ2Ia_ZlkTQ4XFWJA