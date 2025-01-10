Friday, January 10, 2025
Eight Straight! CHS Girls Basketball Overwhelms Madison

Lisa Lamb
The Coronado High School girls basketball team handily defeated Madison, 43-15, on Wednesday, increasing its undefeated streak to eight on the season. The win lifts the Islanders to 8-0, and the team maintains their number one ranking in Division 5 CIF – San Diego.

The team’s win was especially impressive given that Madison (4-2) is in Division 3 while the Islanders are in Division 5. To learn about divisions and how they are determined, read here. Impressively, five of the team’s eight wins have been against teams in Division 3 or 4.

Although the score reflects an overwhelming defeat, there is more to the story. After the Islanders went up 12-1 to end the first quarter, Madison came storming back, going on a 7-0 run to start the second and closing the gap to four, 12-8.

The Islander team collectively bowed its back, however, and met the challenge. Senior co-captain Selena Herrera scored five straight points (a 2 and a 3) and freshman Gabby Fichter added two foul shots after Madison was called for a technical foul. The score at the half: 19-8.

From there, the team never looked back, limiting a gritty Madison team to only seven points in the entire second half. Before the game, Madison’s scoring average on the season was 34.8 points. Limiting Madison to 15 points is a testament to Coronado’s stingy, lock-down defense.

The team routinely turns its defensive efforts into offensive opportunities like this one: with 20 seconds remaining in the first half, Herrera aggressively rebounded the ball and had the court vision to see Fichter streaking to the other end of the court. Herrera threw a long pass to Fichter who made the layup and the last bucket of the half.

Three players scored in double figures. Fichter led the way with 17, Herrera  contributed 11, and freshman Emily Albin chipped in 10. Senior co-captain Alina Molina-Murrieta hit a 3 and sophomore Charlie Reyman added a bucket.

“It was a very physical game,” said head coach John Coolidge. “The girls kept their cool and played the great aggressive defense that we all work on in practice.”

Alina Molina-Murrieta is always ready on defense, even during pre-game warmups.

Every Islander who got into the game contributed defensively. All 12 made the stat sheet with at least one rebound, steal, or blocked shot. Contributors included seniors Herrera, Alyssa McWilliams, and Molina-Murietta; sophomores Mary Chiles, Charlie Reyman, and Akenna Thorton; and freshmen Albin, Olivia DeSanti, Lily DeSena, Fichter, Selena Hohuan-Fabius, and Siena Kieffer.

Preview Versus Lincoln, Jan. 10

Charlie Reyman concentrates on her shot in pregame warmups.

The Islanders play tonight (Friday, Jan. 10) at home versus the Lincoln Hornets at 6 pm. The 9-5 Hornets play in Division 3 and are ranked first in CIF-San Diego Division 3. Don’t let their record fool you. The Hornets have competed against some of the best teams in California. According to MaxPreps, this team is ranked sixth overall among 109 teams in CIF-San Diego.

Home Games Up Next in CHS Gym

Come out to support the Islanders as they aim to keep their winning streak alive. The next three games are all in Coronado’s gym. Games are free.

Date            Opponent               Start Time      

01/10         Lincoln                    6 pm

01/14         Kearny                     5:45 pm

01/17         Mission Bay                6 pm



Lisa’s passion for sports journalism stems from her experiences playing high school sports and reading great sports journalists, especially those who write about her favorite basketball team, the San Diego State Aztecs. As a professor of mathematics education, she enjoys analyzing data to highlight the statistics that help bring the story to life. Lisa has lived in Coronado for almost 20 years with her husband and son. She loves the friendly neighborhood community and the walkable access to wonderful restaurants and parks.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

