Friday, March 21, 2025
Junior Lifeguard Program for 2025

Less than 1 min.

Sign up for your swim test today.

Ready to swim, surf, and train like a lifeguard? The City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services’ Junior Guards and Ocean Awareness Classes offer the perfect adventure for young ocean enthusiasts! Before registering, participants must pass a swim test.

Mark your calendars for swim testing sessions on select Saturdays between April 19 and May 31 at the Aquatics Center. Space is limited, and registration is required—call ahead 619-522-7342 to secure your spot.

After passing the swim test, your account will be updated with your results and you’ll be eligible to register. Registration opens at 9 am on May 7 for residents, and May 21 for nonresidents.

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity for an action-packed summer. Sign up for your swim test today at coronado.ca.us/civicrec and find program details at coronado.ca.us/jgs.

 



