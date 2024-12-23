Seven-and-Oh My! Coronado Girls Basketball Hoop-la

There’s much to love about this Coronado Islanders Girls Basketball team. Coming off a 3-14 season in ’23-24, the ’24-25 team is undefeated through seven games.

According to Max Preps, the Islanders are the top-ranked team in Division 5 across the CIF San Diego section, and 14th among 93 Division 5 teams statewide. Their strength of schedule has been impressive during this win streak as well: four of their seven games were against teams in Divisions 3 and 4, two each.

Its scoring average has increased from 25.1 points per game last season to 41.6 today. Although the whopping 66% increase in points per game is extraordinary, it may be the never-quit, hard-nosed, tenacious defense that makes this team special. Their active hands, desire to regain possession, and ability to anticipate where a ball is headed are anathema to their opponents.

Most recently, they defeated a 10-1 Hilltop team that came into the game scoring an average of 53.7 points per game. On Friday night, Hilltop scored 40, 26% below their average. Defense, defense, defense.

NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton, the NBA record holder in steals and assists, is attributed as saying, “Defense is all about heart and desire. You have to want to play defense and you have to want to stop the other team.”

This Islanders team has the heart and desire to play the defense Stockton identified. You can see it in their eyes, the speed with which they get back on defense, and with their hands in the air. The team averages 13 steals and 10 blocked shots per game.

Versus Sweetwater

The Islanders scored 50 or more points for the second consecutive game in their 50-11 rout of Sweetwater on Wednesday evening, a team the Islanders lost to just one season ago, 26-18.

“It’s great to see them playing so well again,” said Coronado girls basketball coaching legend and beloved principal Bill Cass, now retired.

Cass, along with other former coaches and players, attended Wednesday’s game. “They play really well together,” said Cass. “There are some similarities (between this team and Cass’ CIF-championship teams). They defend very well. They share the ball, and they get up and down the court.”

Cass’ team won CIF in 1996, and had a run as CIF finalists or champions for seven straight years. In 2014, he was honored by the San Diego Hall of Champions as a coaching legend for his 15 years of coaching girls basketball at Coronado High School.

Freshman Gabby Fichter exploded for 21 points, and Herrera followed with 16 of her own. Four others scored: Emily Albin (6), Olivia DeSanti (3), Selena Hohuan-Fabius (2), and Alina Molina (2).

As an indication of how defense is part of the team’s ethos, nine players had at least one steal, eight had at least one rebound, and eight had at least one blocked shot.

Fichter started playing basketball in Maryland in third grade, mostly in rec leagues. She moved to Coronado in fifth grade and played middle school basketball. “We worked really well as a team,” said Fichter. “If we stay on the same track and keep working hard we could go pretty far.”

When asked to pick a standout player of the game, “Emily (Albin) is very good,” Fichter said. “She gets rebounds and then gets close to the hoop to get put backs.” Fichter plays junior varsity soccer, also a winter sport alongside varsity basketball. She stressed the importance of communication with coaches when trying to meet the demands of both teams.

Versus Hilltop Lancers

Against a 10-1 Division 4 Hilltop Lancers team that was averaging almost 54 points per game, the Islanders knew that they had their work cut out for them. This game was going to be the first real test of the team’s mettle.

Both teams had won six in a row, and both wanted the win going into the holiday break: two and a half weeks for Coronado, one week for Hilltop.

The Islanders played a textbook first half. They confidently scored, rebounded, and stole the ball, up 29-13 at the half. Freshman Albin scored 14 before the half ended by grabbing multiple offensive rebounds and putting the ball right back into the basket.

The third quarter was closer than the first two, but Coronado won it 10-8 and increased the lead to 18, now up 39-21. Albin was whistled for her fourth foul with 4:23 remaining in the third, and she went to the bench until midway through the fourth.

In the fourth quarter, Hilltop became more aggressive and made three threes, including one near the end of the game that was whistled for a foul that Hilltop made, making for an uncommon four-point play. Hilltop won the fourth quarter, 19-6. The four points by Selena Herrera and two by Fichter in the fourth allowed the team to hold on and win the game, 45-40.

Albin, Charlie Reyman, and Akenna Thorton led the team in rebounds with eight, seven, and six respectively. Albin, Fichter, and Herrera all scored in double digits, with 14, 13, and 12 respectively.





