CHS Grad Ryan Seggerman and Tennis Partner Patrik Trhac Win Their First-Ever ATP Doubles Match at Indian Wells

3 min.
Ryan Seggerman exuberantly threw his arms into the air and hugged his doubles tennis partner after winning their first-ever Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour match on Sunday afternoon, 3-6, 7-5, [10-8] in Indian Wells, California.

Seggerman, a graduate of Coronado High School, and doubles partner Patrik Trhac from Rancho Bernardo upset the sixth-seeded team of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in the round of 32.

To get into the main draw, the duo earned a wildcard entry after winning Challenger Tournaments in January. “To be able to [win the first round] as wild cards, it felt like we had something to prove, not only to ourselves but to the tournament,” said Seggerman. “The tournament organizers took a chance on us, and we really wanted to show them that that we we deserved that spot.”

Arms up! Ryan Seggerman (right) and doubles partner Patrik Trhac celebrate after an upset victory and their first-ever ATP tour win.

Playing the Big Points Well

The doubles format for ATP tournaments is the best two of three sets, no-ad scoring, and a third set 10-point tiebreaker instead of a traditional 6-game third set. With no-ad scoring, the game-winning point after deuce is critical.

“Some points are worth more than others, and fortunately we came out on the right end of some of those bigger ones down the stretch,” said Seggerman.

His assessment was spot on.

Seggerman and Trhac lost the first set 6-3, but won the second 7-5 precisely by winning the big points. Six of the 12 games in the second set went to deuce and, incredibly, Seggerman and Trhac won all six of them, to give them leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, 4-2, 6-5, and the set at 7-5.

“It’s a pretty unusual stat,” said Seggerman. “Maybe just riding the the excitement of playing on that stage. But yeah, we were fortunate to to get all those [points after deuce] to go our way because we needed every one of them.”

The pair won the third set 10-point tiebreak on Sunday, going up 8-5 only to have Gonzelez and Molteni tie it up at 8-8. Seggerman and Trhac won the next two points, including Trhac’s monster crosscourt backhand service-return winner at 9-8, to win the tiebreak and the match.

Ryan Seggerman and doubles partner Patrik Trhac (in white) celebrate after an upset victory and their first-ever ATP tour win.

Next Match

To put the win into perspective, many fans view the Indian Wells Tournament as the fifth most celebrated tournament after the four Grand Slams. This year’s overall tournament prize money comes in at just under $18 million.

With the win, the team’s doubles ranking could skyrocket as could their invitations into main draws of ATP tournaments. Seggerman and Trhac are each currently ranked around 170 in the world.

So far, they have made the most of their opportunity and are looking for more. “The crowd support is awesome here,” said Seggerman. “We’re just looking to soak up every moment, honestly. I mean, win or lose it’s the best week of our lives. So we’re just we’re just loving it. We’re going to enjoy every second.”

Seggerman and Trhac play again Monday, March 11 at 3 pm, this time against Nikola Mektić and Wesley Koolhof. Fans can watch them play on Tennis Channel Plus, or make the 2.5 hour drive to Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tickets available here.

See more from BNP Paribas here.



