VFW Announces Memorial Day Services – May 27

Joe Ditler
Vice Admiral Dan Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces, speaker for Memorial Day Services to be held at Star Park, Monday, May 27, 2024, 10 a.m. (U.S. Navy Official File Photo)

Mark your calendars! This year, on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Memorial Day ceremonies will again be held at Star Park. Last year’s event found an enormous turnout of people gathered there to remember fallen veterans and loved ones.

The guest speaker for this year’s event will be Vice Admiral Dan Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces and Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Nationally, Memorial Day is a time to honor service members who have died in military service to the nation. Locally, past Memorial Day services have been attended by tens of thousands of Coronado residents, whether directly or indirectly affected by tragedy or loss. It has grown to become one of the most cherished of events in Coronado throughout the year.

In addition to Coronado VFW Post 2422, this annual event has been put together with generous support from the City of Coronado, the Marine Corps League (Coronado Detachment), United States Navy League (Coronado Council), and the Military Officers’ Association of America (Silver Strand Chapter).

For more information, contact John Nolan at 619-717-1894. Or, email him at [email protected].

2023 Memorial Day:

Memorial Day Services Strike an Emotional Chord

 

 



