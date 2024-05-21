Jewels and Art Special Event at Emerald C – June 22

On Saturday, June 22 from 6 to 9 pm, Emerald C Gallery will hold a special event featuring Jewels from Ipanema Brazilian jewelry, along with the work of featured artist, Coronado resident and award-winning artist Jenna Raskin Moreines.

“With Love From Ipanema” – Explore the passion and beauty of a unique and captivating range of jewelry made from exquisite Brazilian gems. With an exciting fusion of elegance and the allure of Brazilian gemstones, Jewels From Ipanema is poised to become a go-to destination for jewelry enthusiasts and gemstone connoisseurs alike.

Featured Artist – Award-winning fine artist Jenna Raskin Moreines is renowned for her inspirational and uplifting heart paintings and heart sculptures treasured by many collectors.

Enjoy light bites and libations and the sounds of Brazilian artist Lua accompanied by pianist Wayne Wilentz.

The event will be held at Emerald C Gallery, 1331 Orange Avenue.





