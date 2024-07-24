Coronado Crime Report: Child Endangerment (7/13-7/19)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Arrests:
Traffic Accident on Strand Way
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and I Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 8th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Prospect Place
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 7th Street and E Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and A Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Crimes Reported:
7/13/2024: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
18 year old male
7/15/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
21 year old male
7/15/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 700 block of Olive Avenue
30 year old male
7/15/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 400 block of C Avenue
47 year old male
7/16/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue
60 year old male
7/16/2024: Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 2000 block of 2nd Street
39 year old male
7/17/2024: Rape – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue
22 year old male
7/17/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
46 year old male
7/17/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue
57 year old male
7/18/2024: Child Endangerment – Felony on 1100 block of Palau Road
38 year old female
7/19/2024: Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Balboa Avenue
19 year old male