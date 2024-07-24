Coronado Crime Report: Child Endangerment (7/13-7/19)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and I Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Prospect Place

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and E Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and A Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Crimes Reported:

7/13/2024: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

18 year old male

7/15/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue

21 year old male

7/15/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 700 block of Olive Avenue

30 year old male

7/15/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 400 block of C Avenue

47 year old male

7/16/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue

60 year old male

7/16/2024: Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 2000 block of 2nd Street

39 year old male

7/17/2024: Rape – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old male

7/17/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

46 year old male

7/17/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue

57 year old male

7/18/2024: Child Endangerment – Felony on 1100 block of Palau Road

38 year old female

7/19/2024: Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Balboa Avenue

19 year old male





