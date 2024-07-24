Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Child Endangerment (7/13-7/19)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Traffic Accident on Strand Way
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and I Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Prospect Place
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and E Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and A Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Crimes Reported:

7/13/2024: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
18 year old male

7/15/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Pomona Avenue
21 year old male

7/15/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 700 block of Olive Avenue
30 year old male

7/15/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 400 block of C Avenue
47 year old male

7/16/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue
60 year old male

7/16/2024: Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 2000 block of 2nd Street
39 year old male

7/17/2024: Rape – Felony on 700 block of Orange Avenue
22 year old male

7/17/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
46 year old male

7/17/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 600 block of C Avenue
57 year old male

7/18/2024: Child Endangerment – Felony on 1100 block of Palau Road
38 year old female

7/19/2024: Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Balboa Avenue
19 year old male



Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

