Coronado Crime Report: Elder Abuse, Throwing Objects at Moving Vehicles

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 1 to March 7.
Arrests:
DUI
March 1: A 23-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The penalties for the charge increase with each offense and can include fines, DUI school, and suspension of driver’s license.
Elder abuse, domestic violence
March 5: A 79-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for elder abuse and domestic violence. Each charge carries a possible penalty of four years in prison.
Driving with a suspended license
Feb. 7: A 46-year-old man cited on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended or revoked license, which carries a possible penalty of six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.
Incidents Reported:
March 1
- Forgery/fraud
- Stolen vehicle
- Vandalism
- DUI
March 2
- General disturbance
- Drunk in public
- Temporary restraining order violation
- Vandalism
- Welfare check
- Trespassing
March 3
- Vehicle tampering
- Battery
- Vandalism
- Welfare check
- Drunk in public
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries
March 4
- Forgery/fraud
- Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Throwing objects at moving vehicles
- General disturbance
March 5
- General disturbance
- Domestic violence
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
March 6
- Welfare check
- Vandalism
- Traffic accident, no injuries
March 7
- Suspicious vehicle
- Vandalism
- Stolen vehicle report
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Trespassing
- Noise disturbance