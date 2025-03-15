Coronado Crime Report: Elder Abuse, Throwing Objects at Moving Vehicles

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 1 to March 7.

Arrests:

DUI

March 1: A 23-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The penalties for the charge increase with each offense and can include fines, DUI school, and suspension of driver’s license.

Elder abuse, domestic violence

March 5: A 79-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for elder abuse and domestic violence. Each charge carries a possible penalty of four years in prison.

Driving with a suspended license

Feb. 7: A 46-year-old man cited on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended or revoked license, which carries a possible penalty of six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.

Incidents Reported:

March 1



Forgery/fraud

Stolen vehicle

Vandalism

DUI

March 2



General disturbance

Drunk in public

Temporary restraining order violation

Vandalism

Welfare check

Trespassing

March 3

Vehicle tampering

Battery

Vandalism

Welfare check

Drunk in public

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries

March 4



Forgery/fraud

Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)

Welfare check

Throwing objects at moving vehicles

General disturbance

March 5



General disturbance

Domestic violence

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

March 6



Welfare check

Vandalism

Traffic accident, no injuries

March 7

Suspicious vehicle

Vandalism

Stolen vehicle report

Traffic accident, no injuries

Hit and run, no injuries

Trespassing

Noise disturbance





