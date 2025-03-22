Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Evading Police, Indecent Exposure

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 8 to March 14.

Arrests:

Public intoxication

March 8: A 25-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Criminal threats

March 10: A 41-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for threatening to commit a crime that would result in death or great bodily injury to that person, a charge that carries a possible penalty of three years in state prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

Possession of a controlled substance

March 11: A 62-year-old man cited on misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, which carries a possible penalty of a year in jail or fines.

Domestic battery

March 11: A 31-year-old man arrested on felony charges for domestic battery, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to four years in state prison.

Conspiracy, evading police, burglary

March 11: A 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were arrested on felony charges after attempting to steal from the mail drop box at the Coronado Post Office. Read the full story here. They were both charged with criminal conspiracy, evading police, and burglary. The man was also charged with felony forgery. Penalties vary by charge.

DUI

March 12: A 63-year-old woman and was arrested on on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher. The charge carries possible penalties of six months in jail, DUI school, and license suspension.

Incidents Reported:

March 8



Vandalism

Petty theft (2 incidents)

Harassing or threatening phone calls

Reckless driving

Public drunkenness

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

General disturbance

March 9



Petty theft

Reckless driving

Trespassing

General disturbance

Suspicious vehicle

March 10

Trespassing

Indecent exposure

Welfare check

General disturbance

Suspicious vehicle

March 11



Traffic accident, no injuries

General disturbance

March 12



Grand theft

Stolen vehicle

Temporary restraining order violation

DUI

Hit and run, no injuries

March 13



Fire in a structure or vehicle

Reckless driving

Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)

Robbery

General disturbance

Traffic accident, no injuries

March 14

Battery

Reckless driving

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Domestic violence

Noise disturbance

Public drunkenness





