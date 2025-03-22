Saturday, March 22, 2025
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Evading Police, Indecent Exposure

Coronado Times Staff
The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 8 to March 14.

Arrests:

Public intoxication
March 8: A 25-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Criminal threats
March 10: A 41-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for threatening to commit a crime that would result in death or great bodily injury to that person, a charge that carries a possible penalty of three years in state prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

Possession of a controlled substance
March 11: A 62-year-old man cited on misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, which carries a possible penalty of a year in jail or fines.

Domestic battery
March 11: A 31-year-old man arrested on felony charges for domestic battery, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to four years in state prison.

Conspiracy, evading police, burglary
March 11: A 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were arrested on felony charges after attempting to steal from the mail drop box at the Coronado Post Office. Read the full story here. They were both charged with criminal conspiracy, evading police, and burglary. The man was also charged with felony forgery. Penalties vary by charge.

DUI
March 12: A 63-year-old woman and was arrested on on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher. The charge carries possible penalties of six months in jail, DUI school, and license suspension.

Incidents Reported:

March 8

  • Vandalism
  • Petty theft (2 incidents)
  • Harassing or threatening phone calls
  • Reckless driving
  • Public drunkenness
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance

March 9

  • Petty theft
  • Reckless driving
  • Trespassing
  • General disturbance
  • Suspicious vehicle

March 10

  • Trespassing
  • Indecent exposure
  • Welfare check
  • General disturbance
  • Suspicious vehicle

March 11

  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • General disturbance

March 12

  • Grand theft
  • Stolen vehicle
  • Temporary restraining order violation
  • DUI
  • Hit and run, no injuries

March 13

  • Fire in a structure or vehicle
  • Reckless driving
  • Hit and run, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Robbery
  • General disturbance
  • Traffic accident, no injuries

March 14

  • Battery
  • Reckless driving
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Domestic violence
  • Noise disturbance
  • Public drunkenness



