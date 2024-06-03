Monday, June 3, 2024
Powderpuff ’24: CHS Seniors Shutout Juniors 42-0

Bella Villarin
One of Coronado High School’s long standing traditions is the annual Powderpuff game, where the junior and senior class girls face off in a fierce competition of flag football and the boys take part in a cheer competition judged by CHS teachers.

The Class of 2024 during the Powderpuff pregame

This year, the Class of 2024 dominated the football game 42-0, which set a record in Islander history. With help from coaches Graham Bower, Luca Salata, Abraham Berke, Sam Dulin, Jesse Saflar, and Jack Delcore, both offensive and defensive ends executed plays perfectly nearly every time.

From left to right: football coaches Luca Salata, Abraham Berke, Graham Bower, and Sam Dulin

Key players on the offensive side included quarterback Susanna Pate and running backs Tati Potter and Julia Mineo.

Senior Powderpuff quarterback Susanna Pate

Potter scored a total of four touchdowns and rushed over 300 yards throughout the game. Mineo contributed the seniors’ two other touchdowns, and with this dominant offense, it was evident from the start that the juniors would struggle to catch the seniors, let alone put up any score for the night.

Running back Tati Potter

And while the offense earned much of the spotlight, the senior defense was the reason the game was a complete shutout. Notable players included nose tackle Andreana Frangos and linewomen Ava Watson and Amelia Alpert.

The senior defense prepare for a play

Andreana shared, “I had so much fun this year during the Powderpuff season! This past month I’ve really gotten to connect with a lot of seniors that I normally wouldn’t hang out with. Powderpuff was the best event all year and we crushed the juniors which is a huge plus. Go seniors!”

The senior offense prepare for a play.

Defense coach Luca Salata also shared, “The team played great and showed up to practice every day eager to win and that showed in the game! The team played an almost perfect game on both offense and defense and showed a lot of grit. Everyone on defense did their job and played great, especially Andreana and Ava.”

Football coach Luca Salata preps the team for a play

The senior boys cheer team also won their dance competition as CHS teachers voted unanimously in their favor.

The senior cheerleading team was unanimously voted winner of the Powderpuff dance competition

It was an all-around memorable and record breaking night for the Class of 2024, and they look forward to continuing their senior festivities as they prepare to graduate on Thursday, June 13.

The Senior Powderpuff team poses in front of the scoreboard



Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

