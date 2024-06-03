Powderpuff ’24: CHS Seniors Shutout Juniors 42-0

One of Coronado High School’s long standing traditions is the annual Powderpuff game, where the junior and senior class girls face off in a fierce competition of flag football and the boys take part in a cheer competition judged by CHS teachers.

This year, the Class of 2024 dominated the football game 42-0, which set a record in Islander history. With help from coaches Graham Bower, Luca Salata, Abraham Berke, Sam Dulin, Jesse Saflar, and Jack Delcore, both offensive and defensive ends executed plays perfectly nearly every time.

Key players on the offensive side included quarterback Susanna Pate and running backs Tati Potter and Julia Mineo.

Potter scored a total of four touchdowns and rushed over 300 yards throughout the game. Mineo contributed the seniors’ two other touchdowns, and with this dominant offense, it was evident from the start that the juniors would struggle to catch the seniors, let alone put up any score for the night.

And while the offense earned much of the spotlight, the senior defense was the reason the game was a complete shutout. Notable players included nose tackle Andreana Frangos and linewomen Ava Watson and Amelia Alpert.

Andreana shared, “I had so much fun this year during the Powderpuff season! This past month I’ve really gotten to connect with a lot of seniors that I normally wouldn’t hang out with. Powderpuff was the best event all year and we crushed the juniors which is a huge plus. Go seniors!”

Defense coach Luca Salata also shared, “The team played great and showed up to practice every day eager to win and that showed in the game! The team played an almost perfect game on both offense and defense and showed a lot of grit. Everyone on defense did their job and played great, especially Andreana and Ava.”

The senior boys cheer team also won their dance competition as CHS teachers voted unanimously in their favor.

It was an all-around memorable and record breaking night for the Class of 2024, and they look forward to continuing their senior festivities as they prepare to graduate on Thursday, June 13.





