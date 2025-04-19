Discover Lawn Bowling: Beginner Lessons on Thursdays, May 15 – June 5

Looking for a fun, social, and engaging outdoor activity? Join us for Beginner Lawn Bowling Lessons every Thursday from May 15 to June 5, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. and explore the timeless sport of lawn bowling for just $20.

Led by friendly and knowledgeable members of the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club, these beginner-friendly sessions will introduce you to the basics of the game, including its rich history, rules, and terminology. You’ll also get hands-on practice rolling bowls with guidance from seasoned players.

All equipment is provided—just bring a pair of flat-soled shoes (such as walking shoes) and get ready for some fresh air, light exercise, and great company. The lawn bowling green is located at the corner of D Avenue and Seventh Street in Coronado.

Early registration is encouraged. To reserve your spot or learn more, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center front desk at 1019 Seventh Street.





