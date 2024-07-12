Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon (6/29-7/5)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on McCain Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Glorietta Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and Mullinex Drive

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Flora Avenue and Isabella Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on San Luis Rey Avenue and Glorietta Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Coronado Cays Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on F Avenue and 4th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and A Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Adella Lane

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard and Flora Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Pine Street

No injuries reported.

Crimes Reported:

6/29/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street

28 year old male

6/30/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue and D Avenue

30 year old male

7/3/2024: Parole – Felony on 1000 block of 9th Street

22 year old male

7/3/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street

28 year old male

7/3/2024: Resisting Arrest, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 200 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

7/4/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Felony on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

44 year old male

7/5/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 1st Street

61 year old female





