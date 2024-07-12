Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon (6/29-7/5)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Arrests:
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on McCain Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 10th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and Glorietta Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard and Mullinex Drive
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Flora Avenue and Isabella Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on San Luis Rey Avenue and Glorietta Boulevard
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 1st Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Coronado Cays Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and F Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on F Avenue and 4th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and D Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Pomona Avenue and A Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Adella Lane
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Ocean Boulevard and Flora Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Pine Street
No injuries reported.
Crimes Reported:
6/29/2024: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of 2nd Street
28 year old male
6/30/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue and D Avenue
30 year old male
7/3/2024: Parole – Felony on 1000 block of 9th Street
22 year old male
7/3/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street
28 year old male
7/3/2024: Resisting Arrest, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and Assault With a Deadly Weapon – Felony on 200 block of Orange Avenue
26 year old male
7/4/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Felony on 7400 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
44 year old male
7/5/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 600 block of 1st Street
61 year old female