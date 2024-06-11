Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Joyriding (6/1-6/7)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Hit and Run on C Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Avenida Del Sol
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 5th Street and Palm Avenue
Injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on H Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Strand Way
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Prospect Place
No injuries reported.

Crimes Reported:

6/4/2024: Joyriding – Felony on 700 block of Avocado Avenue
56 year old male

6/5/2024: Corporal Injury to a Spouse – Felony on 1300 block of Saipan Road
39 year old female

6/5/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on F Street and Tolita Avenue
30 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

MORE STORIES

Guided Group Meditation at Spreckels Center, Last Thursday of the Month