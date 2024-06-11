Coronado Crime Report: Joyriding (6/1-6/7)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Hit and Run on C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Avenida Del Sol

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 5th Street and Palm Avenue

Injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 8th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 9th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on H Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Hit and Run on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Prospect Place

No injuries reported.

Crimes Reported:

6/4/2024: Joyriding – Felony on 700 block of Avocado Avenue

56 year old male

6/5/2024: Corporal Injury to a Spouse – Felony on 1300 block of Saipan Road

39 year old female

6/5/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on F Street and Tolita Avenue

30 year old male





