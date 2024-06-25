Coronado Crime Report: DUIs and Suspended License Drivers (6/15-6/21)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Arrests:
Hit and Run on 5th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Coronado Cays Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Avenida Lunar
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on McCain Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Strand Way
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Crimes Reported:
6/15/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 6th Street
29 year old male
6/15/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Alameda Boulevard
32 year old male
6/19/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way
48 year old male
6/20/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Ocean Boulevard
24 year old male
6/21/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
25 year old male
6/21/2024: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
25 year old female
6/21/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of B Avenue
22 year old male