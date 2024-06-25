Coronado Crime Report: DUIs and Suspended License Drivers (6/15-6/21)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Hit and Run on 5th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Coronado Cays Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida De Las Arenas

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Lunar

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on McCain Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Strand Way

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Crimes Reported:

6/15/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 6th Street

29 year old male

6/15/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Alameda Boulevard

32 year old male

6/19/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way

48 year old male

6/20/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Ocean Boulevard

24 year old male

6/21/2024: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

25 year old male

6/21/2024: Domestic Battery – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

25 year old female

6/21/2024: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 900 block of B Avenue

22 year old male





