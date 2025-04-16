Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Coronado Crime Report: Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, Shoplifting, Identity Theft

Coronado Times Staff
The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers April 5 to April 11.

Arrests:

Shoplifting, theft with a prior
April 9: A 56-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for theft with a prior conviction, along with a misdemeanor charge for shoplifting. Theft with a prior conviction is known as a “wobbler” offense, in which it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony. As a felony, it carries possible penalties of up to three years in county jail; while a misdemeanor shoplifting charge carries potential penalties of up to six months of jail time, probation, or restitution to the business owner impacted.

Brandishing a deadly weapon
April 10: A 54-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and on a separate, misdemeanor charge for brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The misdemeanor charge carries possible penalties of a fine or up to one year in county jail, with jail time more likely when the act was done in public or a threatening manner.

Incidents reported:

April 5

  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Petty theft report
  • Welfare check
  • Public drunkenness
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

April 6

  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • DUI
  • Noise disturbance
  • Vehicle tampering (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Fire in a structure or vehicle
  • Petty theft
  • Trespassing

April 7

  • Petty theft report
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Grand theft report
  • Reckless driving
  • Public drunkenness

April 8

  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • Grand theft report
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Petty theft report
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • Noise disturbance
  • Fire in structure or vehicle

April 9

  • General disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Trespassing (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance
  • Petty theft

April 10

  • Noise disturbance
  • Reckless driving
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Medical aid
  • Identity theft report
  • Vandalism report
  • Brandishing a weapon
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Trespassing

April 11

  • Traffic accident, minor injuries (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Petty theft report (2 incidents)
  • Harassing or threatening phone calls
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • General disturbance (3 incidents)



