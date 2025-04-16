Coronado Crime Report: Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, Shoplifting, Identity Theft

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers April 5 to April 11.

Arrests:

Shoplifting, theft with a prior

April 9: A 56-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for theft with a prior conviction, along with a misdemeanor charge for shoplifting. Theft with a prior conviction is known as a “wobbler” offense, in which it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony. As a felony, it carries possible penalties of up to three years in county jail; while a misdemeanor shoplifting charge carries potential penalties of up to six months of jail time, probation, or restitution to the business owner impacted.

Brandishing a deadly weapon

April 10: A 54-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and on a separate, misdemeanor charge for brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The misdemeanor charge carries possible penalties of a fine or up to one year in county jail, with jail time more likely when the act was done in public or a threatening manner.

Incidents reported:

April 5

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

Petty theft report

Welfare check

Public drunkenness

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

April 6

General disturbance (2 incidents)

DUI

Noise disturbance

Vehicle tampering (2 incidents)

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Fire in a structure or vehicle

Petty theft

Trespassing

April 7

Petty theft report

Forgery/fraud report

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

Grand theft report

Reckless driving

Public drunkenness

April 8

Welfare check (3 incidents)

General disturbance

Grand theft report

Traffic accident, minor injury

Petty theft report

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Trespassing

Noise disturbance

Fire in structure or vehicle

April 9

General disturbance (3 incidents)

Trespassing (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance

Petty theft

April 10

Noise disturbance

Reckless driving

Traffic accident, no injuries

Medical aid

Identity theft report

Vandalism report

Brandishing a weapon

Suspicious vehicle

Trespassing

April 11

Traffic accident, minor injuries (2 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance (3 incidents)

Petty theft report (2 incidents)

Harassing or threatening phone calls

Traffic accident, no injuries

General disturbance (3 incidents)





