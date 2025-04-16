Coronado Crime Report: Brandishing a Deadly Weapon, Shoplifting, Identity Theft

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers April 5 to April 11.
Arrests:
Shoplifting, theft with a prior
April 9: A 56-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for theft with a prior conviction, along with a misdemeanor charge for shoplifting. Theft with a prior conviction is known as a “wobbler” offense, in which it can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony. As a felony, it carries possible penalties of up to three years in county jail; while a misdemeanor shoplifting charge carries potential penalties of up to six months of jail time, probation, or restitution to the business owner impacted.
Brandishing a deadly weapon
April 10: A 54-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and on a separate, misdemeanor charge for brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The misdemeanor charge carries possible penalties of a fine or up to one year in county jail, with jail time more likely when the act was done in public or a threatening manner.
Incidents reported:
April 5
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Petty theft report
- Welfare check
- Public drunkenness
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
April 6
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- DUI
- Noise disturbance
- Vehicle tampering (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Fire in a structure or vehicle
- Petty theft
- Trespassing
April 7
- Petty theft report
- Forgery/fraud report
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Grand theft report
- Reckless driving
- Public drunkenness
April 8
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- General disturbance
- Grand theft report
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Petty theft report
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Trespassing
- Noise disturbance
- Fire in structure or vehicle
April 9
- General disturbance (3 incidents)
- Trespassing (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance
- Petty theft
April 10
- Noise disturbance
- Reckless driving
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Medical aid
- Identity theft report
- Vandalism report
- Brandishing a weapon
- Suspicious vehicle
- Trespassing
April 11
- Traffic accident, minor injuries (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
- Petty theft report (2 incidents)
- Harassing or threatening phone calls
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- General disturbance (3 incidents)