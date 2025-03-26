Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Public Intoxication, Forgery, Fraud

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 15 to March 21.

Arrests:

Unlawful buying, selling, or possession of a record
March 15: A 23-year-old man was cited on an infraction for furnishing or possessing a record for which he was not authorized. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine or community service.

Public intoxication
March 16: A 58-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Violating a restraining order
March 16: A 21-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for violating a restraining order, which carries a possible penalty of up to a year in jail or a fine.

Public intoxication
March 20: A 47-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Outstanding warrant
March 21: A 34-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency. Penalties vary by charge.

Incidents Reported:

March 15

  • Petty theft
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • DUI
  • Trespassing
  • Reckless driving
  • Drunk in public
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Noise disturbance
  • General disturbance

March 16

  • Trespassing
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Vandalism
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance

March 17

  • Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Forgery/fraud
  • General disturbance
  • Vandalism
  • Reckless driving
  • Welfare check

March 18

  • Stolen vehicle recovery
  • Traffic accident, minor injuries (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • Noise disturbance
  • Forgery/fraud

March 19

  • Grand theft
  • Forgery/fraud (3 incidents)
  • Vandalism
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • Noise disturbance
  • General disturbance
  • Welfare check

March 20

  • Public drunkenness
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Vandalism
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Reckless driving
  • Welfare check
  • General disturbance
  • Noise disturbance

March 21

  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Traffic accident, no injury
  • Vandalism
  • Reckless driving
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Noise disturbance
  • General disturbance
  • Welfare check



Holiday House Brings Smiles All Year