Coronado Crime Report: Public Intoxication, Forgery, Fraud

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 15 to March 21.

Arrests:

Unlawful buying, selling, or possession of a record

March 15: A 23-year-old man was cited on an infraction for furnishing or possessing a record for which he was not authorized. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine or community service.

Public intoxication

March 16: A 58-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Violating a restraining order

March 16: A 21-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for violating a restraining order, which carries a possible penalty of up to a year in jail or a fine.

Public intoxication

March 20: A 47-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Outstanding warrant

March 21: A 34-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency. Penalties vary by charge.

Incidents Reported:

March 15



Petty theft

Stolen vehicle report

DUI

Trespassing

Reckless driving

Drunk in public

Traffic accident, no injuries

Noise disturbance

General disturbance

March 16



Trespassing

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Vandalism

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

General disturbance

March 17

Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, minor injury

Forgery/fraud

General disturbance

Vandalism

Reckless driving

Welfare check

March 18



Stolen vehicle recovery

Traffic accident, minor injuries (2 incidents)

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

General disturbance

Noise disturbance

Forgery/fraud

March 19



Grand theft

Forgery/fraud (3 incidents)

Vandalism

Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)

Reckless driving

Noise disturbance

General disturbance

Welfare check

March 20



Public drunkenness

Traffic accident, minor injury

Vandalism

Suspicious vehicle

Reckless driving

Welfare check

General disturbance

Noise disturbance

March 21

Traffic accident, minor injury

Traffic accident, no injury

Vandalism

Reckless driving

Suspicious vehicle

Noise disturbance

General disturbance

Welfare check





