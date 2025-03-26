Coronado Crime Report: Public Intoxication, Forgery, Fraud

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers March 15 to March 21.
Arrests:
Unlawful buying, selling, or possession of a record
March 15: A 23-year-old man was cited on an infraction for furnishing or possessing a record for which he was not authorized. Possible penalties include up to six months in county jail and a fine or community service.
Public intoxication
March 16: A 58-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Violating a restraining order
March 16: A 21-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for violating a restraining order, which carries a possible penalty of up to a year in jail or a fine.
Public intoxication
March 20: A 47-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, a charge that carries a possible penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
Outstanding warrant
March 21: A 34-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency. Penalties vary by charge.
Incidents Reported:
March 15
- Petty theft
- Stolen vehicle report
- DUI
- Trespassing
- Reckless driving
- Drunk in public
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Noise disturbance
- General disturbance
March 16
- Trespassing
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Vandalism
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
March 17
- Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Forgery/fraud
- General disturbance
- Vandalism
- Reckless driving
- Welfare check
March 18
- Stolen vehicle recovery
- Traffic accident, minor injuries (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
- Noise disturbance
- Forgery/fraud
March 19
- Grand theft
- Forgery/fraud (3 incidents)
- Vandalism
- Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- Noise disturbance
- General disturbance
- Welfare check
March 20
- Public drunkenness
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Vandalism
- Suspicious vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Welfare check
- General disturbance
- Noise disturbance
March 21
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Traffic accident, no injury
- Vandalism
- Reckless driving
- Suspicious vehicle
- Noise disturbance
- General disturbance
- Welfare check