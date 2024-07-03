Coronado Crime Report: Assault and Abuse of a Child (6/22-6/28)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 8th Street

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and F Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 5th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol and Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Crimes Reported:

6/24/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 5th Street

25 year old male

6/26/2024: Assault and Child Abuse – Felony on 1400 block of Leyte Road

42 year old male

6/27/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of B Avenue

47 year old male





