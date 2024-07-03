Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault and Abuse of a Child (6/22-6/28)

Less than 1 min.
Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 8th Street
No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 5th Street and F Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 5th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.

Crimes Reported:

6/24/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 5th Street
25 year old male

6/26/2024: Assault and Child Abuse – Felony on 1400 block of Leyte Road
42 year old male

6/27/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of B Avenue
47 year old male



Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan, and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A senior at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

