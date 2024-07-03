Coronado Crime Report: Assault and Abuse of a Child (6/22-6/28)

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Arrests:
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 8th Street
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 5th Street and F Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 5th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Avenida Del Sol and Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.
Crimes Reported:
6/24/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 5th Street
25 year old male
6/26/2024: Assault and Child Abuse – Felony on 1400 block of Leyte Road
42 year old male
6/27/2024: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 300 block of B Avenue
47 year old male